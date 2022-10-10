Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak tips more Galaxy S22 Ultra similarities

Don't go expecting the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to have a design that's radically different to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That's because serial tech tipster Ice Universe (opens in new tab) has claimed that the next generation Samsung flagship phone will sport the same look as its predecessor.

Going by recent renders it was thought that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could use a symmetrical bezel around the entire screen. But Ice Universe (opens in new tab) claims to have new information that the Galaxy S23 Ultra “still has a narrow forehead and a wide chin like the S22 Ultra.”

I got some information about the S23 Ultra, it doesn't have a symmetrical bezel like the CAD rendering, it still has a narrow forehead and a wide chin like the S22 Ultra.the laser focus sensor and 3X lens of the camera part are not flat, and there is still a little bulge. pic.twitter.com/rR6oKkShQuOctober 10, 2022 See more

He also disputed renders of the rear of the phone stating that: “The laser focus sensor and 3x lens of the camera part are not flat, and there is still a little bulge.” This seems to suggest another iterative update to the rear cameras than a big departure from the setup on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

But given Samsung has teased a new 200MP camera, we're more interested in seeing the high-resolution sensor make it into the Galaxy S23 Ultra than a flat camera design.

Samsung Galaxy S23 could get a battery boost

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Digit)

If you're not into the Ultra Galaxy phones, then we have some better news for fans of the standard and Plus models, as they've been tipped to get a battery boost.

It's not a vast one, but Dutch publication Galaxy Club (opens in new tab) has confidently predicted that while the Galaxy S23 base and Plus models will receive slight battery capacity upgrades of 200 mAh. Sadly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently not have such an upgrade. Galaxy Club claims the Ultra will stick with the 5000 mAh unit of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Do bear in mind that none of this information is official. But with the likes of the Google Pixel 7 offering upgraded camera capabilities and the iPhone 14 Pro bringing in the new Dynamic Island display, the Galaxy S23 range will need to bring something special to the table to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these latest smartphones.

We'll likely have to wait until January or February until we get a clear idea of that we can expect from the Galaxy S23 range. But as previous Galaxy smartphones have made it into our best phones list, we're cautiously optimistic.