Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors tip charging speeds and design changes

More and more Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors seem to be popping up nearly every day, with reliable tipster Ice Universe (opens in new tab) flagging new batch of details about the design and charging speed of Samsung's upcoming flagship phones, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Design changes appear to be afoot for the Galaxy S23 and its Plus stablemate. But it's looking like charging speeds won't get an upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra charging

First off, IU claims that there will be 45W charging for the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra (opens in new tab). That’s what the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra had too (providing you purchased a separate charger), with the base Galaxy S22 limited to 25W.

At 45W, Samsung isn’t offering charging speeds on par with the fastest charging phones from brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi. It’s still fast enough to beat the Google Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 series though, making refueling your phone in a short time much easier with a Samsung. You'll still need to buy one of these chargers yourself though as Samsung no longer ships its phones with adapters included.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra weight

IU's next rumor (opens in new tab) is that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is 6g (0.2 ounces) heavier than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. He reckons this could be because of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's enlarged metal frame.

An older leak from Ice Universe also mentioned the Galaxy S23 using thicker metal surrounds for its camera lenses, which may also impact the phone's total weight. We're not expecting any change to the overall shape of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but this is adding more mass onto what's already a chunky 6.8-inch phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series design

The last thing from IU's recent collection of posts (opens in new tab) is an image of Galaxy S23 cases. We've seen similar cases before, but this time IU shows them alongside equivalent cases for the Galaxy S22 series.

You can't see much difference between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra cases, other than the outline around the camera cutouts changing from a P shape to a rounded rectangle. However, there's more to see with the base and Plus models, with their cameras moving away from the edge of the phone.

While you can't tell from these cases, we're anticipating the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus to have individual cameras embedded in the back of the phone, rather than a camera block containing them. That would give the Galaxy S23 series a more unified look across all three supposed models, rather than the distinct two-tier look of the Galaxy S22 models.

The Galaxy S23 series is slowly coming into focus thanks to a steady trickle of rumors. The highlights so far include a new 200MP main camera for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and a new chipset for all three phones; likely either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or an Exynos 2300 depending on the market.

Samsung will most likely reveal the Galaxy S23 to the world early next year as it has previously. We have heard mid-January as a potential launch period, but going by Samsung's record, it could be as late as February before the Galaxy S23 actually arrives.