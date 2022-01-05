Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaker just tipped faster 45W charging

It’s looking likely that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will get 45W charging, offering a decent upgrade over the 25W charging the Galaxy S21 range has.

That's according to regular tech tipster Roland Quandt , who posted an image of a 45W PD power adapter with Samsung branding and noted it will be for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. We can’t verify this image but Quandt has a fairly solid history of accurate leaks, and this one backs up other rumors that the Galaxy S22 Ultra range will get a boost in charging wattage.

Here's that 45W PD Charger for your new S22 Ultra (EP-T4510)the pic I posted a while back for this was obviously the wrong one. pic.twitter.com/jZw8Gu4GiqJanuary 5, 2022 See more

Having said that, other rumors have claimed the Samsung Galaxy S22 charging speeds could be a let down. Though we tend to think that Samsung will boost the charging speeds of the Galaxy S22 range, or the S22 Ultra at least, that upgrade feels well overdue for the Galaxy phones, especially as the likes of the OnePlus 9 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro offer 65W charging speeds.

That’s not to say the Galaxy S21 didn’t have fast charging, as it could fill up its battery to 55% in 30 minutes in our testing, though the 25W charger wasn’t bundled in the box. We suspect the same will be the case for the Galaxy S22 range.

But an increase in wattage should help the Galaxy S22 Ultra fill up what’s expected to be a 5,000 mAh battery notably faster, say getting to 50% charge in 20 minutes. And with the likes of 5G connectivity proving useful, having a phone that charges faster than ever is definitely a handy upgrade.

Speaking of which, we’re expecting the Galaxy S22 Ultra to be more of a successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra than an upgrade on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, though it’s tipped to get improved cameras, a new chipset potentially with AMD graphics, and a very bright display. The other Galaxy S22 models are also expected to have some design tweaks (though not as notable as those on the Ultra), new chips, as well as potential sensor upgrades for their trio of rear cameras.

Samsung is tipped to reveal the Galaxy S22 range in February either ahead of or during Mobile World Congress 2022. So we’ve not got long to wait before we get the official lowdown of what upgrades the Galaxy S22 range will bring to the table.