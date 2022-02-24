Samsung Galaxy S22 preorders are off the charts — more than double Galaxy S21

The Samsung Galaxy S22 officially goes on sale tomorrow (February 25), but it appears demand is already at an all-time high. Samsung has just announced that the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series saw more preorders within the first week than any other Samsung smartphone and tablet to date.

According to Samsung, preorders for the Galaxy S22 series have "more than doubled those of the Galaxy S21 series." The premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is apparently driving 60% of sales so far. That might sound surprising for a $1,199 flagship, but preorder sales typically attract early adopters willing to pay more.

In addition, Samsung says that Galaxy Tab S8 series preorders more than doubled preorder figures for the Galaxy Tab S7 series. And once again the highest-end model is leading the way, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra accounting for 50% of sales.

We've seen the impressive demand for Samsung's new phones in other ways, as there have been notable Samsung Galaxy S22 delays for a number of models. In fact, the white Galaxy S22 Ultra is so popular that the ship dates for some configurations have slipped into May.

In our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review, we praised it's improved camera system (especially in low light), ultra-bright display and included S Pen, even if the battery life is a step behind the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The S22 Ultra is hands-down the best Android phone money can buy, especially if you want a bigger phone.

Our Galaxy S22 Plus review shows that you can get a great flagship for under $1,000 with a stellar screen, sleek design and powerful cameras — plus solid battery life. It's not as flashy as the Ultra, but it's a great value.

To kick off the official Galaxy S22 launch day, Samsung is offering a number of special offers for the S22 lineup and Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. Here's a quick summary, and be sure to check out our Galaxy S22 deals page for all the latest discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Special offers

Customers can receive up to $900 of enhanced trade-in credit when they order a Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung.com.

Receive up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in from Verizon, up to $700 off with eligible trade-in from T-Mobile and up to $800 off with eligible trade-in with AT&T.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus: Special offers

At Samsung.com customers can receive up to $700 in enhanced trade-in credit for the Galaxy S22 and up to $780 in enhanced trade-in credit for the Galaxy S22+.

Receive up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in from Verizon, up to $500 off with eligible trade-in from T-Mobile and up to $800 off with eligible trade-in with AT&T.