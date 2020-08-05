Samsung Galaxy Buds Live take on AirPods Pro with ANC for just $169

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live specs Price: $169

Colors: Mystic White, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black

Battery life: 6 hours / 21 hours with case (ANC + Bixby Voice); 5.5 hours / 20 hours (ANC only); 8 hours / 29 hours (ANC + Bixby off)

Speaker: 12mm speaker

Microphone: 3 mics (2 outer, 1 inner)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Compatibility: Android 5.0 or higher; iPhone 7 or newer

Water resistance: IPX2

Size: 16.5 x 27.3 x 14.9mm (earbuds); 50 x 50.2 x 27.8mm (case)

Weight: 0.19 ounces (earbuds); 14.8 ounces (case

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are finally here, and they’re shaping up to be Samsung’s most ambitious wireless earbuds yet. These uniquely bean-shaped buds promise an ergonomic fit, rich audio quality, long battery life and active noise cancellation — all for just $169.

That makes the Buds Live one of the cheapest wireless earbuds to offer ANC we’ve seen yet, and could put both the AirPods and AirPods Pro on notice. Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy Buds Live, including their release date, price and specs.

The Galaxy Buds Live release on August 6, and cost $169. They’re $20 more than Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus, which lack ANC but offer an ambient listening mode.

The Buds Live are a bit more expensive than the standard AirPods ($159), but significantly cheaper than the $249 AirPods Pro — which is notable considering the Buds Live offer noise cancellation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live colors

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Buds Live come in Mystic White, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black, which should match the color schemes of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra quite nicely. Unfortunately, these buds don’t seem to be borrowing the Mystic Green color scheme found on the standard Note 20.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features

The marquee feature of Samsung’s new buds is active noise cancellation, which is rare in a pair of wireless earbuds at this price (the two most notable ANC earbuds, the Sony WF-1000xM3 and AirPods Pro, cost $199 to $249). Samsung claims that the Buds Live offer ANC “for open type,” which the company says will reduce background noise under 700Hz including nearby vehicles and trains. This may differ from the deeper sound blockage of Apple’s and Sony’s buds, but we’ll have to see how Samsung’s offering stacks up in the real world.

The Buds Live can be customized via the Galaxy Wearable app on both iOS and Android, with multiple sound modes, touch control options and hands-free Bixby options. Samsung smartphone users will have access to an exclusive gaming mode for extra low-latency, which seems like a perfect fit now that Xbox Game Pass streaming is headed to Android .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can use the buds to summon Bixby on your Galaxy device without taking your phone out, allowing you to check the weather or play music hands-free. The Buds Live also offer 12mm speakers bigger than those of the Buds Plus and a 3 mic array, which should hopefully lead to rich audio quality and clear phone calls.

In terms of battery life, the Buds Live promise up to 8 hours of juice and 29 hours with the charging case with ANC and Bixby voice wake-up off. Turning on ANC will get you around 6 hours or 21 with the case, while using both ANC and Bixby wake-up will get you 5.5 hours and 20 from the case.

The Buds Live might not last as long as the epic 11 hours out of the case that the Buds Plus deliver, but they do top the AirPods Pro on paper (4.5 hours with ANC, 5 without).

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live outlook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)