Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Pro 360 leaked images just revealed design

Samsung could launch its Galaxy Book Series 3 at the Galaxy Unpacked event next Wednesday (February 1), and now we may have a better idea what they'll look like.

Most of Samsung’s marketing around the event has focused on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but if rumors are to be believed, there could also be four versions of the Galaxy Book 3 laptop in the pipeline — this includes the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 2-in-1, as well as a simpler Book 3 Pro and Book 3 model.

Recently detailed specs for the Book 3 Pro and Book 3 Ultra were leaked and now images of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Book 3 Pro and Book 3 360 have just surfaced. These come from My Smart Price (opens in new tab), an Indian outlet that claims these are the design renders of the upcoming laptops.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Going by these images it looks like Samsung may not depart much from the design of previous Galaxy Book laptops. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 had an ultra-thin design with a slim chassis and even thinner bezels, for example, and the Book 3 Pro 360 in this leak looks very similar.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Book 3 Pro, Book 3 360 and the Book 3 Pro 360 may reportedly be available in multiple screen sizes each, which would be in keeping with how Samsung sold their predecessors. According to the leaked information they will also have Super AMOLED screens, a backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6E. In terms of ports, they could have two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The two 360 models of the laptop will, as the name suggests, be able to rotate 360 degrees, much like their predecessors.

The laptops should also get Galaxy features like Samsung Multi Control, Samsung Notes, Quick Share and Private Share, which are useful if you also own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet.

The new, premium Galaxy Book that could launch this year is the Book 3 Ultra, which is expected to ship in both 13- and 16-inch sizes. This variant could sport a next-gen OLED display that integrates touchscreen components into the panel itself. In addition, the Ultra could compete with some of the best gaming laptops as it is tipped to pack in a 13th gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 mobile GPU with 6GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Samsung could be hoping to set customer focus on the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra by reserving some of the biggest upgrades for the premium model. We don’t have any word on the price yet, so we'll have to see how much more we might have to shell out for these premium features.

As for the other Book 3 laptops, it looks like the improvements will be under the hood since the leaked designs don’t seem to offer anything new. Samsung hasn't done anything particularly revolutionary with its laptop designs to date, and the new renders show that things may not be too different this year.

We haven’t seen renders of the Ultra model though, so maybe Samsung has a surprise up its sleeve with its new laptop this year. One can hope. We will know everything in just a few days on February 1, when Samsung will host its big Unpacked launch event in San Francisco.