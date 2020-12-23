Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will give you killer connectivity for less than $200

If you can't afford a Samsung Galaxy S21 but want a 5G phone from the company, then you might be able to get a super-cheap option if you're prepared to wait.

That's because an affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is set to arrive in late 2020, offering a phone with the latest in cellular tech for a price that's set to be around $180/£134. Those figures come from converting the 200,000 won the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will cost according to Korea's ETNews.

The Galaxy A22 5G is tipped to launch in the second half of 2021 according to the report, but it's not clear whether this device will be available in the U.S. or U.K.

Currently, the Galaxy A21 starts at $199 in the U.S., and the refreshed Galaxy A21S is on sale in the U.K. for £179, so it seems likely the next model will also be available in both countries to replace the older handset.

The report claimed there will also be a slightly more expensive Galaxy A32 5G coming in the earlier half of next year. This is assumedly going to be a slightly more kitted-out model than the A22, but will still be a lot cheaper than buying a Galaxy S20 or Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

There are some options already for non-flagship 5G phones. If you're willing to spend a little more than these rumored prices, we particularly like the $399 TCL 10 5G UW or the $499 Pixel 4a 5G.

However, none of these brands have the kind of presence that Samsung does in the U.S. or U.K. So while it may not be first, the A22 5G could arguably be a much bigger deal on launch than its rivals were.

If you're after a budget phone right now, then take a look at our roundup of the best cheap phones of 2020; you're sure to find a bargain there.