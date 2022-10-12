Roku just launched a ton of cheap smart home devices — here’s the lineup

Roku is getting into the smart home in a big way. The company, best known for some of the best streaming devices, is branching out and releasing a bevy of new smart home devices — video doorbells, security cameras, and smart lights — all of which cost less than $100.

While we have yet to test or even see Roku's new devices in person, the aggressive pricing is sure to get the attention of other budget players in the smart home space, such as Blink and Wyze. Those two have been the two most notable names when it comes to cheap smart home devices.

Interestingly enough, the devices were all developed in partnership with Wyze — in fact, these largely look like re-badged Wyze products — so don't expect that company isn't going away anytime soon.

All of the devices can be controlled through a new Roku smart home app. Also, if you have a Roku streaming stick or a Roku-enabled TV, you'll be able to view feeds from the camera-equipped devices on your television.

Below is a quick rundown of all the devices that Roku is releasing, which are available today (Oct. 12) at Roku.com and Walmart.com, and at Walmart stores beginning Oct. 17.

Roku Video Doorbell & Chime SE (starting at $79.99)

(Image credit: Roku)

The Roku Video Doorbell & Chime SE will be available in two versions — a wired model will cost $79.99, and a battery-powered model will cost $99.99. The video doorbell's camera has a resolution of 1080p (standard for all video doorbells).

It has a 120° vertical and 88° horizontal field of view, which the company says will give you a better view of a person from head to toe — similar to that of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and the Nest Doorbell, and different than the Wyze Video Doorbell, which has a 150 x 150º FOV. It will have two-way talk and a variety of chimes from which to choose. However, Roku did not state whether it will have person, vehicle, or package detection at launch.

Roku indoor cameras

(Image credit: Roku)

Roku Indoor Camera SE ($26.99)

More or less your basic indoor security camera, the Indoor Camera SE has a 1080p resolution and delivers a full color image, even at night. Like most security cameras, it has two way audio and custom motion detection, but interestingly, it can also detect the sound coming from a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm and send you an alert.

The Roku Indoor Camera SE can also emit an 80dB siren to scare off potential intruders. It looks identical to the Wyze Cam v3, which is our top budget pick among the best home security cameras.

Roku Indoor Camera 360° SE ($39.99)

This indoor security camera has all of the same functions as Roku's other indoor camera, but this model can be panned and tilted a full 360 degrees, so you can view everything that goes in a room. It has auto motion tracking, so if it senses someone, it will follow them as they cross your room, and it can be set to "patrol" by moving between up to four custom waypoints.

Roku outdoor cameras

(Image credit: Roku)

Roku Outdoor Wired Camera SE ($49.99)

Roku Outdoor Camera SE ($73.99)

Roku Floodlight Camera SE ($99.99)

All three of these cameras are based on the same central module, which houses a 1080p camera with a 130° field of view, an 80dB siren, and custom motion detection zones. Naturally, the wired camera will need to be plugged in, while the wireless model runs on a battery which the company says will last up to six months on a charge. We're curious to see how the Roku Floodlight Camera SE compares to the Wyze Floodlight camera upon which it's based.

Roku smart lights

(Image credit: Roku)

Roku Smart Bulb SE - $6.88 (White, 1 pack)

Roku Smart Bulb SE - $9.88 (Color, 1 pack)

Roku Indoor Smart Plug SE (1 pack) - $8.88

Roku Outdoor Smart Plug SE - $14.99

Roku Smart Light Strip SE - $44.99 (32.8ft)

Roku Smart Light Strip SE - $22.99 (16.4ft)

Outlook

You can only make so many streaming sticks, so it makes sense for Roku to want to branch out into some new areas. Teaming up with a small, but proven maker of smart home devices — and cheap ones at that — also looks to be a smart move on Roku's part. It's a partnership that could bolster both companies from larger competitors like Ring and Blink (which are owned by Amazon) and Google's Nest lineup.

It also remains to be seen if Roku will also adopt the same subscription pricing as Wyze when it comes to cloud storage for video recorded by the cameras and video doorbells. Like the devices themselves, Wyze offers some of the cheapest cloud video storage plans around, which is not only a competitive advantage, but a source of recurring revenue — and one that Roku would also be happy to have.