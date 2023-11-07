Reacher season 2 gets release date on Prime Video — watch 'bigger' and 'badder' trailer now

Reacher fans eager to find out when they can catch up with new episodes of Prime Video's crime thriller can rejoice. The show, based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher series of novels of the same name, is returning for its second season next month.

Reacher season 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on Friday, Dec. 15 with the first three episodes. It'll adopt a weekly cadence with the other five episodes hitting the service every Friday through Jan. 19, 2024.

In addition to the long-awaited news of the show's return, Prime Video regaled viewers with an action-packed trailer and first-look photos from the upcoming season. Based on Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in the 28-novel series, this new adventure will follow Reacher (Alan Ritchson) as he receives a message informing him that former members of the Army unit he belonged to are being murdered.

What to expect in Reacher season 2

At the end of the first season, the former army major and current retiree ended up leaving the town of Margrave and moving on to the next place he might eventually settle down in — making his way out of town in a calm, cool, and collected fashion. So he’s obviously not pleased to see something this serious making waves once more in his orbit.

Now, as a solitary drifter, Reacher must immediately jump back into the swing of things and reunite with his old crew to get to the bottom of the murder mystery that's claiming the unit members' lives. That includes Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), David O'Donnell (Shaun Sipos), and Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan).

Of course, even as Reacher and crew work to unravel the mysteries put in front of them, that still begs the question: Who's going to be killed next? The Special Investigators Unit has it covered, but will any of them end up meeting a similar fate? From the explosive trailer, it looks like another tried-and-true dose of the action fans have come to expect from the series, with a few more twists and turns than usual for good measure.

It’s unclear whether this second season will adapt more than just one novel, or if it will branch off in ways unlike the original text, but one thing’s clear: Reacher’s going to be back and wiping the floor with a bunch of bad guys. And you really don’t need to adapt a whole novel to depict that onscreen.