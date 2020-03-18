PS5 reveal event live blog: All the biggest PS5 announcements as they happen

After months of anticipation, it's finally time to see the PS5 in the flesh. Sony is set to take the wraps off of its next gen console today (March 18), in a special live stream.

You can catch the PS5 live stream at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. Sony is promising a "deep dive" on the console's architecture by system lead Mark Cerny, so expect a technical blowout similar to the one we got earlier this week for the Xbox Series X.

That means a full list of PS5 specs, including the fine details on the console's CPU, GPU, memory and storage, as well as some possible demonstrations of the PS5's key features in action. Microsoft came out swinging earlier this week by showing how features like fast SSD loading and Quick Resume will get you to your games faster than ever, so we're eager to see how Sony fires back.

Be sure to bookmark our PS5 live blog, as we'll be posting the latest PS5 reveal updates as well as our live reactions as the news breaks.

How to watch the PS5 reveal event

Sony's PS5 reveal event is kicking off at 9 a.m. PT/12p.m. ET on Sony's YouTube channel. You can follow the action in the embedded video below.

PS5 reveal event live blog

All times ET - refresh for the latest updates

11 am: Just an hour to go until showtime! Sony has posted a live stream page to YouTube dubbed simply "The Road to PS5," which suggests we'll get some behind the scenes of the making of the new console. The stream should clock in at close to an hour, so expect lots of technical news and perhaps even some games.

10 am: We could be in for a real treat today. Industry insiders have told Kotaku's Jason Schrier that the PS5 is the "most exciting hardware in 20 years."

I don't know how many teraflops (lol) the PS5 has, but this is the sentiment I've heard from several technical-minded folks. One told me it was "the most exciting hardware in 20 years." Will be fascinating to see how it stacks up to the impressive Xbox Series X specs https://t.co/q7i0ET95YqMarch 17, 2020

8 am: Happy PS5 reveal day! We're only a few hours away from Sony taking the wraps off it its new console, and excitement is starting to build. How powerful will the PS5 be? What will it look like? And most importantly, how many teraflops will it have?!