PS5 cloud gaming arrives this month — everything we know so far

PS5 cloud streaming first became available for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers earlier this year — but only to a select few. Thankfully it seems the feature will soon be out of the testing phase, and will be available to everyone with the most expensive PlayStation Plus subscription before the end of the month.

According to Sony , subscribers will be able to stream full games, trials and “your digital PS5 library”. The last one is particularly interesting, and could be open to interpretation. But judging from Sony’s announcement post, this means certain titles will only be available to stream from the cloud if you already own them. If you don’t, then tough luck.

We don’t have a full list of games that will be available to stream right now, but Sony has confirmed that the catalog includes Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghosts of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11 and Saints Row IV. The announcement trailer also features footage Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gotham Knights and God of War: Ragnarok,

Which isn’t the greatest selection of games in the world, but hopefully Sony will have a lot more to offer once the service is available to everyone. Like Game Pass Ultimate, it will be possible to download these games to your console and play them locally for as long as you keep an active subscription. DLC and in-game purchases will also be available, but it’s not clear if any of this will be included as part of the cost of the subscription.

Currently the only confirmed streaming trials are The Witcher 3, Hogwarts Legacy and The Calisto Protocol. Extra titles that you need to own so far include Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys and Fortnite — though it’s worth mentioning that the last two are already free to play.

Finally these games will be available to play at up to 4K resolution in 60 FPS, which gives PlayStation Plus streaming a win over Game Pas Ultimate — which is limited to 1080p at 60FPS. Cloud gaming also features HDR and Tempest 3D Audiotech.

The downside is, of course, that you can only stream games to your PS5 console — with no PC, PS4 or mobile options available right now. Xbox’s headstart gives it the advantage there.

Premium is the only PlayStation Plus tier that offers cloud streaming, and in the United States that will cost you $18 a month or $50 quarterly and $120 annually. U.K. subscribers will have to pay $13.49 a month, £40 quarterly or £100 annually.

Cloud streaming itself will be rolling out in waves, with Sony targeting an October 17 launch in Japan, October 23 in Europe and finally October 30 for the United States.