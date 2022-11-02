PlayStation VR2 release date is February 22 — price set for $550

Sony has slowly been releasing details about the PlayStation VR2 , the anticipated follow-up to 2016’s PlayStation VR . But today, the wait has come to an end — we have a launch date.

In a blog post, Sony (opens in new tab) announced that the PS VR2 will launch on February 22, 2023, alongside a PS VR2 Sense controller charging station. The virtual reality headset will cost USD 549.99/GBP 529.99/EUR 599.99/AUD 859.99 (estimate based on conversion rate) and include the headset, stereo headphones and a pair of PS VR2 Sense controllers.

The PS VR2 Sense controller charging station is USD 49.99/GBP 39.99/EUR 49.99/AUD 79.99 (estimate based on conversion rate).

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)

There is also a PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, which adds a digital code for the PS VR2 game Horizon Call of the Mountain . This game was built in PS VR2 and has been praised as a good showcase of the headset’s features such as haptic feedback in the headset itself. This bundle will cost USD 599.99/GBP 569.99/EUR 649.99/AUD 939.99 (estimate based on conversion rate).

Pre-orders will begin on November 15, 2022 for the headset and the controller charging base. Select launch PS VR2 games, including Horizon Call of the Wild, will also be available for pre-order starting on November 15. For more details on how to pre-order PS VR2, check out our PS VR2 pre order guide .

And don't forget you'll need a PS5 to use the PS VR2. So make sure to check out our PS5 restock tracker to pick up the console and our latest PS5 deals for everything else.

PS VR2: Confirmed specs

(Image credit: Sony)

Prior to this announcement, we already knew most of the specs for the PS VR2 headset . The VR headset will feature two OLED displays (one for each eye) with a resolution of 2000 x 2400 pixels per eye. Each display will also feature a refresh rate of 90Hz, with the possibility of 120Hz in certain situations. The lens separation is adjustable.

The PS VR2 also features four cameras to allow for headset and controller tracking and an IR camera per eye for eye tracking. The eye tracking has been touted by PlayStation executives, with PlayStation’s Dominic Mallinson stating that gaze tracking will be the most exciting feature in next-generation VR headsets. This refers to the PS VR2’s headset's ability to adjust its field of view without the user needing to move their head — just their eyes.

While we know that these specs will be coming to the PS VR2, we also know one thing that won’t come to the new VR headset. Sony has already announced that PS VR games won’t be playable on PS VR2 . Sony says this lack of backwards compatibility is due to the fact that the older PS VR games simply aren’t compatible with the next-generation technology in the new headset.

Hopefully, this trade-off will be worth it. While we wait to find out, stay tuned to our PS VR2 hub so you can follow all the latest updates and analysis.