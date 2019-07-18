Prime Member Deal: $10 Off Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

Wondering what to do with your newfound Prime membership? Before you hit that cancel button, here's an excellent post Prime Day deal that's exclusive to Prime members only.

For a limited time, Prime members can get Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order for $49.99. That's $10 off and the best pre-order price we've seen for this game. (You must log into your Prime account to see the discounted price).

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Ultimate Alliance 3 is the latest installment in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance series. The Nintendo Switch exclusive pits heroes and villains together as they attempt to stop Thanos and The Black Order from finding the Infinity Stones and unleashing chaos upon the world.

The game can be played online with up to 4 players or offline. Ultimate Alliance 3 releases on Friday, July 19.