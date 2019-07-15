Prime Day Deal: $50 Apple Gift Card Is a No Brainer

Prime Day 2019 doesn't feel like a day for Apple savings, but here we are. After I finish this article, I'm buying one of these $50 Apple Gift Cards for myself.

Why? They're only $40, that's why.

$9.99 for 2TB of iCloud storage. $9.99 per month for Apple Music. It all adds up, and hits you in the bank account. With this gift card, though, you can save $10 on your Apple payments.

And if you don't have monthly payments, this card can save you $10 on a year of premium games from the App Store. I'm forwarding this to my parents now.

As of right now, this deal is 55% claimed and it will end in a little under 4 hours. So, buy it while you can Apple fans.