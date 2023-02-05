OnePlus Pad just leaked ahead of imminent launch

According to recent leaks, the OnePlus Pad tablet will be unveiled this week. With just days go until showtime, the prolific leaker Evan Blass (opens in new tab) has popped up with an image showing off the upcoming Android tablet in all its glory.

The image looks an awful lot like the promo revealed by our sister site TechRadar (opens in new tab), right down to the distinct ‘Halo Green’ color scheme.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

In terms of specs, the leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed a set of components that should make the OnePlus Pad one of the best Android tablets around.

The 11.6-inch screen will apparently be a 2K LCD number with a 144Hz refresh rate — smoother than the 120Hz OLED panels provided by both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and 11-inch iPad Pro.

The leaker claims that it will come with either 8GB or 12GB RAM, and will feature the Dimensity 9000 chipset, rather than a Qualcomm alternative. That may sound disappointing, but OnePlus has used MediaTek Dimensity chips in its recent Nord handsets, and performance has been solid. As for the Dimensity 9000 specifically, it’s not far off matching the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in some benchmarks (opens in new tab).

Interestingly, Digital Chat Station only mentioned a 13MP camera sensor on the back, which makes the monster bump in Blass’ picture feel like it’s more about having a distinctive look than being for practical reasons. The front-facing lens will reportedly be 8MP, and the tablet will support a stylus — though it doesn’t sound like it’ll be integral, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8’s bundled S Pen.

Android tablets have traditionally struggled against the Apple’s all-conquering iPad. Although the global market share is close to 50/50 (opens in new tab) at the time of writing, and mobile Android devices enjoy a roughly 70-30 lead (opens in new tab) which gives you an idea of the differing playing fields.

On one hand, that’s a tough market to enter, but on the other it presents an opportunity: with just Samsung and Amazon as the big players in the Android tablet space, OnePlus has a unique opportunity to shake up the market. That said, the lesson of the distinctly middling OnePlus Watch should be a cautionary tale here.

We should find out soon. According to OnLeaks, the OnePlus Tablet is set to be unveiled on February 7 alongside the OnePlus 11 phone launch. Watch this space.