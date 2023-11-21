OnePlus 12 looks like it's arriving sooner than you think

We’re not going to close the books on 2023 without one last flagship phone launch. The highly anticipated OnePlus 12 is just weeks from its launch, according to OnePlus. confirmed on Monday (Nov. 20).

The Chinese phone maker confirmed today (Nov. 20) on Weibo that it will unveil its next flagship handset at on December 4 in China. The unveiling, set for 6 a.m. EST will coincide with OnePlus’ 10th anniversary celebration to commemorate when co-founders Pete Lau and Carl Pei started OnePlus in December 2013.

OnePlus stopped short of saying exactly when the OnePlus 12 will hit retail shelves, but it appears to be playing from a similar playbook as this year, when the company launched the OnePlus 11 in January, one month ahead of rival Samsung’s Galaxy S23 launch.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

By unveiling the OnePlus 12 in December, all signs point to OnePlus beating the Galaxy S24 to the punch. Recent rumors tip Samsung’s new flagships to make their first appearance at a January 17 event in San Jose, Calif.

OnePlus has built its brand on delivering high-end handsets at a more affordable price than most of its Android competitors. In recent years, it’s also used an earlier launch window to stay ahead of the competition and, at least for a brief period of time, offer the first flagship smartphone of the year.

Rumors have been swirling for months about the OnePlus 12 details, and OnePlus itself hasn’t been shy about sharing upcoming features. The smartphone is expected to offer a 6.7-inch 2K OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. We’ve also heard that the OnePlus 12 will offer four cameras , including a 50MP rear-facing lens flanked by a 50MP ultrawide camera and 64MP telephoto lens. The front camera promises 32MP performance.

You’ll find plenty of power under the hood, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, alongside up to 24GB of RAM. The OnePlus 12 will also deliver 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, according to several reports.

While OnePlus has always cared about flagship smartphone power,, there are also signs that the handset’s display will be top-notch.

OnePlus has partnered with display maker BOE to source the OnePlus 12’s display, according a NotebookCheck report . The phone’s display will apparently offer brighter visuals than any previous OnePlus flagship, along with more clarity and power-efficiency. All of that should combine to deliver both better visuals and more eye-health-friendly features, according to the report.

OnePlus will likely announce both OnePlus 12 pricing and availability at its event next month — at least for the Chinese market. For the global edition,most reports suggest prices will start at $699.

