Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti release date could be delayed — but it's still coming soon

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti release date saga continues, as VideoCardz has reported that the upcoming GPU’s reveal was postponed by a couple of weeks.

Nvidia apparently pushed back the planned (and previously-leaked) May 18 announcement to May 31. VideoCardz also reported a review embargo date of June 2, suggested the GPU won’t go on sale until early June — though it’s not all bad news. Nvidia will seemingly announce the cheaper GeForce RTX 3070 Ti alongside the RTX 3080 Ti, also with a June release date in mind.

While previous RTX 3080 Ti release date leaks put the full launch in May, hopefully this brief delay won’t upset hopeful PC owners too much. The RTX 3070 Ti’s review embargo date is given as June 9, so we’d expect it to go on sale a week or so after the RTX 3080 Ti.

Both cards will include Nvidia’s Lite Hash Rate (LHR) feature, which limits their effectiveness at mining cryptocurrency while leaving gaming performance unaffected. The idea, as with Nvidia’s ill-fated first attempt at a mining limiter on the RTX 3060, is to make the GPUs less attractive to miners and thus leave more stock available for ordinary PC builders.

As for specs, this latest report backs up what we’ve already heard about the RTX 3080 Ti: it will use 12GB of GDDRX memory, less than the 20GB originally rumored but with much higher memory bandwidth than the 10GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080.

The RTX 3070 Ti will also rely on a bandwidth upgrade, as its 8GB of memory is notably lower than the 12GB of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. However, the RTX 3070 Ti will use upgraded GDDR6X VRAM instead of the RTX 3060’s GDDR6.

That’s all well and good, though it remains to be seen how easily potential customers will actually be able to buy these cards. Mining limiters might help slightly, assuming they’re not bypassed as easily as the last one, though a much bigger problem is the worldwide chip shortage that’s slowing down the supply of everything from GPUs to the PS5 and even new cars.

There’s little to suggest the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti will escape this production headache, so buying one for yourself may come down to getting lucky with restocks.