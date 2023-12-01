The holiday is in full swing and 2023 is rapidly coming to a close. Can you believe it? Now that we've (somehow) reached the final month of the year, it's time once again to check out what's new on Disney Plus in December 2023.

There are plenty of holiday treats to chow down on this season, as the new movies and shows debuting on Disney Plus in the next few weeks are great for the entire family. Gather the action lovers 'round the sofa for the streaming debut of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and a festive short film called The Shepherd.

December's lineup also includes the first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the series adaptation of YA author Rick Riordan's best-selling book series.

Read on to see the complete list of what's coming to Disney Plus in December 2023 and check out a few of the highlights we've hand-picked to get you started watching right away. Plus, here's our guide on what to watch in December.

New on Disney Plus in December 2023: Top Picks

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Dec. 1)

In 1944, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and archaeologist Basil Shaw (Toby Jones) are captured by Nazis while seeking a legendary artifact in the French Alps. Their quest takes an unexpected turn when they find a device capable of time travel: the Archimedes Dial. Fast forward to 1969, when a retired Indy is called back into action after his goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), reveals a startling truth about the Dial. The quest to keep the dial out of nefarious hands leads Indy from the streets of New York to Greece, Sicily, and around the world. Pursued by the villainous Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a rogue agent for NASA, it's a race against time. Literally.

Starts streaming Dec. 1 on Disney Plus

The Shepherd (Dec. 1)

Young RAF pilot Freddie Hooke (Ben Radcliffe) faces one of his biggest challenges yet when a routine flight home on Christmas Eve turns perilous. His plane loses all communication and electricity, leaving him adrift with dwindling fuel. John Travolta, playing a mysterious good Samaritan, intervenes to deliver a way out to the despondent, panicking Freddie. It’s all about hope and how you can find miracles where you least expect them in this short film produced by Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón.

Starts streaming Dec. 1 on Disney Plus

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Dec. 20)

Based on Rick Riordan's best-selling book series (which was also adapted into a movie), this show offers another adaptation of the YA yarn. Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) is a seemingly ordinary 12-year-old who discovers he's anything but. He's thrust into an extraordinary life as a demigod when Zeus (Lance Reddick) accuses him of stealing his lightning bolt. Joined by friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy sets out on an epic journey to clear his name while working to prevent a catastrophic war among the gods.

Starts streaming Dec. 20 on Disney Plus

Everything new on Disney Plus in December 2023

DECEMBER 1

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The Shepherd

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford

DECEMBER 2

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder

DECEMBER 3

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32)

Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original)

DECEMBER 6

The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day (S2, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Season Finale

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original)

DECEMBER 8

The Mission

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

DECEMBER 9

Doctor Who: The Giggle

DECEMBER 11

Science Fair: The Series (Complete Season 1)

DECEMBER 12

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32) - Finale

DECEMBER 13

The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)

Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original)

DECEMBER 15

CMA Country Christmas Special

DECEMBER 20

Hailey's On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas (S1, 1 episode)

Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Two Episode Premiere

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) - Episodes 5 and 6

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) (UK Original) - Special Christmas Episode

DECEMBER 22

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Premiere

DECEMBER 23

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 2

DECEMBER 24

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 3

DECEMBER 25

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road - Premiere

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 4

DECEMBER 26

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade Marvel Studios’

“What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 5

DECEMBER 27

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes)

Rewind the '90s (S1, 10 episodes)

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 6

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 3

DECEMBER 28

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 7

DECEMBER 29

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 8

DECEMBER 30

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 9