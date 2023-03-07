New iPhone 14 color is 'imminent' says new leak

"A new iPhone 14 color is indeed imminent," says leaker and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman (opens in new tab), so we'd prepare for a quiet announcement from Apple showing off the new phone hue. Particularly with AppleTrack (opens in new tab) reporting Apple has scheduled briefings today as well.

This alleged fresh color, which will apparently be yellow, had been previously claimed by a leak from Weibo. Now that Gurman, one of the most reliable Apple leakers around, has made this claim, it seems much more set in stone.

Starting with the iPhone 12, Apple's launched a new color for its latest flagship phones each spring in order to revitalize interest. That's when we got the purple iPhone 12/iPhone 12 mini, and last year's green iPhone 13 and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro models. And as Gurman notes, it has been almost exactly a year since Apple announced the iPhone 13 series expanded color options, so the timing fits perfectly.

Yellow's an iPhone color we've seen much of. Up to now, only the iPhone 11 offered that particular color in any way, with its pastel hue perhaps offering some guidance on what sort of yellow Apple will be offering.

No yellow for iPhone 14 Pro models?

We don't know how a yellow color would look on a Pro model though, as these usually offer a matte finish instead of the non-Pro models' gloss. With Gold already an option for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple will likely lean into a brighter option if it is indeed plumping for yellow.

We may not see a new option for the Pro phones though, according to the rumor from over the weekend. This would match what Apple did with the iPhone 12 series, as the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max didn't get a new purple version. It'll be a shame not to have more choice when you're paying for a more expensive iPhone. But given that Apple's not had any trouble selling its iPhone 14 Pro handsets so far, arguably it doesn't need the boost a new color would provide.

Beyond the color, these should still be the same iPhone 14 (and possibly iPhone 14 Pro) models that we already know and love, a.k.a. some of the best phones you can buy right now. You may want to wait for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro now that we're only six months out from their expected launch. But if you need an upgrade on the double, at least you should soon have a wider choice of iPhone color options to take your pick from right now.