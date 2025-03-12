Hoping for a new iPhone 16 color? Here's why that's looking unlikely

Usually, the iPhone colors that arrive on launch day aren’t the only options that will ever be available. There have been plenty of times when Apple has opted to release an extra color in spring, but that might not happen this year.

As MacRumors points out, Apple typically announces new colors on the second Tuesday of March — a date that has passed us by. On top of that, we’ve heard no rumors about a possible sixth iPhone 16 color option, which is unusual.

Even a company as secretive as Apple can’t plug all its leaks, and it’s unusual not to hear about something ahead of the official announcement — regardless of whether we know everything

Anyone hoping for a fresh new iPhone 16 color to break up the year will likely be disappointed.

Not that this is an unusual situation, of course. The iPhone 15 never got a new mid-year color option, and we didn't see one for the iPhone 11 or iPhone Xs following their respective launches either.

The iPhone 15 also only came in five colors and never received a sixth (Image credit: Apple)

While it’s happened more often than not over the past five years, a new color was never guaranteed. So, if you’re in the market for an iPhone 16, you’re stuck with the Black, White, Teal, Pink and Ultramarine options that have been on sale since late September.

Alternatively, you could pick up the iPhone 16e, which is slightly cheaper and only available in Black or White.

Anyone hoping for a new color must wait until the iPhone 17 launches and hope Apple mixes things up. We haven’t heard what colors the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air might come in, but rumor has it that the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be available in three new shades: Teal Titanium, Green Titanium and Dark Green Titanium.

Be sure to follow our iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max hubs for all the latest news and rumors about this year’s upcoming iPhones.