New Godzilla Apple TV Plus series could be Vision Pro's first spatial video offering — here's what we know

When Apple debuted the Vision Pro at WWDC 2023 , it promised many ground-breaking features. And one of the headlines for the VR headset was the introduction of spatial video, allowing Vision Pro wearers to view TV shows and movies in immersive 3D formats.

Now, Apple just gave us a teaser for one of the TV shows that could be coming to the Apple Vision Pro. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a new Godzilla TV series that is coming to Apple TV Plus soon. The series was just announced by Apple and will star both Kurt and Wyatt Russell as Army officer Lee Shaw in a dramatic, generation-spanning tale.

We only got a few images from Apple and a trailer has yet to be released, so it’s tough to judge the new series just yet — though I’m certainly intrigued. However, there’s an even bigger story lurking behind the announcement.

According to Sigmund Judge on Twitter , Monarch: Legacy of Monster will be coming to the Vision Pro in spatial 3D video in addition to Apple TV Plus (h/t FlatpanelsHD ). This is based on conversations that the ScreenTimes editor-in-chief has had with production insiders that say the series was shot in Apple’s spatial video format. If this is true, they’ve likely been using the 180-degree camera Apple is rumored to be shooting all its upcoming Apple TV Plus shows with. It also gives that previous rumor additional credibility.

Apple Vision Pro has a vision for replacing your TV

Apple TV Plus originals won’t be the only thing coming to the Vision Pro in a 3D format. When we went hands-on with the Apple Vision Pro , our editor-in-chief Mark Spoonauer was able to watch Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which is coming to the Vision Pro in 3D as part of a larger partnership between Disney and Apple.

And according to him, it was an impressive experience thanks to the Vision Pro’s twin Micro OLED displays. He also got to preview a new Immersive Video video format with a 180-degree field of view, likely the same format Apple is rumored to be using for its Apple TV Plus shows.

One question that still remains though is will all of this be streamed to your Apple headset or will you be able to download shows and movies to ensure no playback lag? If the latter is possible, then hopefully a new rumor about the Apple Vision Pro’s built-in storage is true. According to iPhoneSoft (translated by 9to5Mac ), the Vision Pro could come with a 1TB SSD drive. That’ should be room for at least a few episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in immersive spatial video.