Netflix rolling out new TV feature to help you find new shows fast

Netflix is rolling out a new feature on its TV app that lets you view the funniest clips from the streaming service's range of shows and movies. Titled Fast Laughs, the feature has already been available on mobile devices for quite some time now, but this time, users can take advantage of exploring content through a curated stream of comedy clips straight from the TV.



So if you're someone who's addicted to indulging in funny compilations on YouTube and having trouble deciding on what show to watch next on Netflix, this feature might come in handy.



As of right now, Fast Laughs isn't widely available just yet. According to The Verge, the feature is slowly rolling out to "select English-speaking countries", including the US, Canada, UK, New Zealand, Australia and Ireland. It's unclear how many users are participating in the test, but if you're located in one of the regions listed above, we'd check if the feature is already available on your Netflix TV app.

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you're a part of the test, you should be able to check out the feature by simply scrolling down on the homepage until you spot the "Fast Laughs" row. Once you click on it, you should be able to watch full-screen 30-seconds-long clips from various movie, TV shows as well as comedy specials. You can browse through the clips by using the side arrows shown on the screen and if you really enjoyed the clip, you can also jump straight to the title and start binge-watching right away.

It's worth noting that First Laughs is curated by Netflix, meaning you won't get a personalized feed of clips based on your watching habits. But that could also expose you to a range of content that you're not usually drawn to, and by watching a few funny bits, you might start exploring a show that wasn't on your radar before. According to The Verge, some of the clips seen include snippets from Army of the Dead, Big Mouth, as well as Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-up special.



The date of the world-wide release isn't confirmed as of yet, although we'd assume that more users will get access to it in the coming months.