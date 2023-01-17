Netflix just canceled another TV show — Dead End: Paranormal Park has been axed

The list of Netflix shows canceled in 2023 continues to grow as the creator of the critically-acclaimed animated comedy Dead End: Paranormal Park has just confirmed that the series has been axed.

The Dead End: Paranormal Park premiered on Netflix in June 2022, with a second batch of 10 episodes (labeled as the second season) dropped in October. But clearly, the show struggled to make an impression on subscribers as the streamer has opted to call time to the show after 20 episodes total. This news was first reported by What’s On Netflix (opens in new tab).

Dead End: Paranormal Park was a genre-blending animated series that followed Barney and Norma, the newest employees at local theme park, Phoenix Parks. The eclectic cast also included talking dog Pugsley and Courtney, a thousand-year-old demon. The show follows their misadventures in the park as they attempt to uncover the mysterious behind the spooky sightings that have been reported by park guests.

Series creator Hamish Steele confirmed the news via Twitter (opens in new tab) with a lengthy statement breaking the news. “It’s with a heavy heart that I tell you Dead End is over,” the statement reads. “Obviously, we never wanted this to be the case. In fact, we did a writers room for Season 3. We have scripts and designs and outlines ready to go. It was always the plan to give these characters the proper ending they deserve. But sadly, the powers that be don’t want any more.”

sad news(full text in the thread) pic.twitter.com/XdXrf6uUmIJanuary 13, 2023 See more

While the statement obviously expresses Steele’s great disappointment at the show’s cancelation, they did still thank Netflix for commissioning the show in the first place. Steele also thanks fans for their “warm response” to Dead End. The statement also hints that the show’s cast of characters could return in some form later down: “I believe we will finish this story some day, some how.”

Steele concludes by encouraging fans to purchase the upcoming DeadEndia: The Broken Halo (opens in new tab), which is the latest installment of the graphic novel series that inspired the show. The statement confirms that Dead End: Paranormal Park season 3 would have been heavily based on this book. So while a new graphic novel may not be quite as good as a proper third season on Netflix, it’s at least some comfort for disappointed viewers.

Unfortunately, even extremely strong reviews couldn’t save Dead End: Paranormal Park. The show currently holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), and critics were quick to praise its representation of LGBTQ characters. Although the show did court some controversy when multiple Republic senators wrote open letters (opens in new tab) to the TV Parental Guidelines Advisory Board claiming the show featured “disturbing” content and demanded a trigger warning was included.

Animated content has struggled at Netflix in recent months. Inside Job was canned just last week, and 2022 saw a range of cartoon comedies canceled including Bad Crimes, The Midnight Gospel and Q-Force. The cancelation of Dead End: Paranormal Park also comes hot on the heel of Netflix deciding not to produce more episodes of mystery thriller series 1899 and sparkling sitcom Uncoupled.

We’re less than a month into 2023 has Netflix is already doubling-down on its reputation for trigger-happy cancelations. In fact, Netflix’s seeming eagerness to cancel TV shows continues to cause backlash. But a recent theory may have shed some light on exactly why Netflix seems so quick to cancel popular shows (spoiler: it could be your fault).

Whatever the ultimate reason for its cancelation it’s a great shame to see a wonderfully watchable show like Dead End: Paranormal Park come to an early close. Let’s hope somewhere down the line the series is given a reprise in some form.