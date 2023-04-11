Netflix cancels Sex/Life after two seasons — and we’re not surprised

It’s been a quiet few months in terms of Netflix cancelations, but the streamer is clearly still as ruthless as ever when it comes to canning shows. And it’s just been confirmed that Sex/Life is now canceled just weeks after its second season hit the streaming platform.

Variety (opens in new tab) reports that Sex/Life has been canceled by Netflix after two seasons. The drama series premiered back in June 2021, with its sophomore season hitting Netflix only last month. However, after just 14 total episodes, the show can now be added to the growing list of Netflix shows canceled in 2023.

Inspired by the novel “44 Chapters About 4 Men” by B.B. Easton, Sex/Life focused on Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), an exhausted mother of two who becomes increasingly frustrated with her boring suburban life and stale relationship with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel). To cope with her dissatisfaction, Billie begins journaling and fantasizing about her steamy exploits with her ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos).

Some Netflix cancelations come completely out of the blue, whereas others are a little more expected. And in the case of Sex/Life, this one definitely falls into the latter category.

The show was moderately successful on the Netflix most-watched charts, but its critical rating was less than impressive. The show’s first season holds a pretty poor 21% rating on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). And its audience score of 39% isn’t exactly much better either. Clearly, Sex/Life didn’t manage to win over critics or Netflix subscribers.

Sarah Shahi also recently appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast (opens in new tab) where she made reference to the “challenging” circumstances of filming Sex/Life season 2. “I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show,” she said.

“It became a much different thing for me, and I’m not afraid to say that. I struggled with the material. I just felt the thing that it had the first season — I mean, I’m never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can’t lie. And it was definitely a challenge.”

Those are fairly unfiltered comments, and while the show’s fate was likely already sealed when Shahi made them, such an explosive interview certainly won’t have helped convince Netflix bosses to renew the drama for a third outing.

We’re never happy to see any TV show canceled, but in this case, it does perhaps seem that it might be for the best. Clearly, the production of its second season was a struggle for Shahi, and Sex/Life had come up short in terms of critical reception as well. It's maybe best for everybody to move onto (hopefully) more warmly received projects.

