Netflix orders Umbrella Academy season 4 — and it will be the last

Yet another one of Netflix's biggest shows is ending. The streaming service has announced that The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be the dark superhero saga's final chapter.

The season 4 renewal comes as little surprise, following season 3's successful debut in late June. It racked up 124.5 million hours viewed in the first five days and dethroned Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 as the No. 1 title on the Netflix Top 10 list across multiple regions.

The Umbrella Academy follows the dysfunctional, super-powered Hargreeves siblings as they time-travel to stop various world-ending apocalypses.

In a statement, series creator Steve Blackman said, "I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

The last we saw of the siblings, they had prevented another doomsday but found themselves without powers when the universe was reset.

Umbrella Academy's ending was planned

Blackman has previously stated that he had a definitive four-season plan for the show, which follows the mysteriously super-powered Hargreeves siblings as they time-travel to stop various world-ending apocalypses.

“I don’t know how many seasons [Netflix] wants to go. I pitched them Season 4, and I know the beginning, middle and end [of it],” Blackman explained to TVLine (opens in new tab) in June. “When I started the show, I really only knew the first four seasons in my mind.”

While the series may be ending, Blackman has reassured fans of the Umbrella Academy comic books that Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will continue to release more of them — a lot more. "I think Gerard has many, many volumes of graphic novel comics in his head with Gabriel," he told Newsweek (opens in new tab).

(Way will have to keep juggling writing with singing and touring with his band My Chemical Romance.)

As for Blackman, he'll move onto making other projects for Netflix under a new deal with the streamer. He's set to adapt the video game Horizon Zero Dawn into a series and produce and direct Orbital, a thriller limited series set on the International Space Station.

