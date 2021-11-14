MyPanera+ free trial can net you unlimited coffee until the end of the year

If you don't have one of the best coffee makers at home, you'll know just how quickly those morning coffee runs can add up. However, Panera's unlimited coffee membership (MyPanera+) offers a free hot or iced coffee every two hours for just $8.99 a month. However, right now customers can trial the new service for free until the end of the year.

That's a significant saving considering the average cup comes in at around $2. Free trial aside, you'll need to drink just five coffees a month to make your money back.

Not only that, but if you're an Amex cardholder you'll be able to boost your free trial to six months. All American Express customers are eligible for the offer - simply activate on the Amex site and sign up using your credit card. You'll then receive the standard free trial until the end of 2021, and a further six months of free drinks after that.

Even if you don't have an American Express card, coffee lovers should still take note of the standard free trial. While both offers unfortunately don't include specialty drinks, you can still claim your daily caffeine hit for free, topping up once every two hours.

It's well worth getting in on this deal early, though. The free trial period runs until December 31, so the sooner you sign up the better value your membership becomes. If you don't want to continue with the service after the trial, though, remember to cancel when the period ends, as your subscription will auto renew at $8.99 a month.

If you're instead looking to invest in an at-home solution to your daily caffeine needs, we're rounding up the best espresso machines on the market right now. You'll also find guides to the best Cuisinart coffee makers and best Nespresso pod machine as well. Or, for even more savings, take a look at the Black Friday coffee maker deals we expect to see this year.