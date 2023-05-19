Moto Razr 40 Ultra's rumored $1,000 price tag is an aggressive move against the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra pricing has been leaked, according to reporting from 91Mobiles Hindi. As explained by the English-language 91Mobiles follow-up, Moto may be asking for $1,000 in return for the privilege of owning its latest foldable phone.

This would be a lower price than expected considering some of the leaked specs. But equally, that's the same price you'd pay for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, currently the master of smaller foldables in the U.S. The competition's a little tougher in the U.K., where we also have the excellent Oppo Find N2 Flip, which costs a tempting £849, compared to the £999 Z Flip 4.

The 91Mobiles report has no news on the price or specs of a standard or Lite Razr 40, the other model that's been rumored. We'd have to imagine that it'll cost at least a little less than the Ultra model, in return for weaker specs

On that front, rumors so far have claimed the Razr 40 Ultra will offer a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 6.7-inch main display with a 120Hz refresh rate plus a fairly large 3.4-inch cover display. For photography, there will supposedly be a 32MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide and 12MP inner selfie camera, and power and charging will be provided respectively by a 3,500 mAh battery and a 33W wired power brick.

If the Razr 40 Ultra does start at 256GB of storage, rather than 128GB like the Galaxy Z Flip 4, that would give it a small pricing lead. It costs $1,060 if you want 256GB in your Z Flip.

A return to form?

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Motorola's new line of Razrs haven't been able to capture much of the foldables market from Samsung, but it's looking like the Razr 40 could finally turn things around, with a competitive price and strong specs. The only snag is that Samsung’s expected to release the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the next few months, which is tipped to improve several aspects of the Z Flip experience. That could give the new Razr a hard time, even in spite of the upgrades.

Motorola has teased the Razr 40 arriving on June 1. We'll be able to confirm or deny these rumors soon, and hopefully get our first hands-on with this renewed flip phone.