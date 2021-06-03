Marvel’s What If? has an official release date, filling Disney Plus’ summer gap

If you’re all about the Marvel TV series, and were wondering what was coming after Loki, Marvel has some good news for you. The animated anthology series What If? will premiere on Friday August 6.

So if you were wondering what you were going to watch after Loki, and in the run-up to Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ September release, you have your answer.

Disney had already confirmed that What If? would arrive at some point in August, but the international press releases revealed exactly what date the first episode is going to arrive. And it’s back to Disney’s standard Friday release date, after previously announcing that new episodes of Loki would instead drop on Wednesdays.

Marvel has been very secretive about what to expect from What If?, other than the fact it will focus on what might have happened if MCU movies had played out a little bit differently. What if Agent Carter took the super soldier serum? What if T’Challa was Star Lord? And so on.

The first season will feature 10 episodes, each narrated by Uatu the Watcher — voiced by Westworld star Jeffrey Wright.

The majority of MCU characters will be voiced by their original actors as well. That means What If? marks the final performance of Chadwick Boseman, who returned to voice T’Challa in at least one episode.

The good news is that, unlike other MCU series on Disney Plus, What If? isn’t going to be essential viewing. The fact it explores alternate takes on existing MCU stories means it’s not connected to mainstream canon. So you can consume it at your own pace, and not worry about how it might affect the next movie or TV series.

But any Marvel fans that were thinking about cancelling their Disney Plus subscriptions for a few months might want to hold off on making any decisions. It’s almost non-stop Marvel at Disney Towers, and you wouldn’t want to miss out would you?