Major Facebook glitch spamming feeds with celebrity comments

Facebook News Feeds are currently filled with spam comments

An angry emoji surrounded by multiple examples of the Facebook logo.
(Image credit: TY Lim/Shutterstock)

Facebook appears to have been hit by a major glitch that is causing people's news feeds to be filled with celebrity spam. Yes, really.

The problems started at around 1.30 a.m. ET / 6.30 a.m. BST, with multiple users complaining that their main News Feed was suddenly overrun by posts sent to pages for artists including Eminem, Lady Gaga, Gorillaz, Nirvana, and The Beatles.

It's not clear whether the issue is the result of a bug, a deliberate algorithm change that hasn't worked as intended or something else, but people immediately (and inevitably) took to other social media channels to share memes around the topic.

Twitter, in particular, has received plenty of attention to the hashtags #facebookhacked (opens in new tab) and #facebookdown (opens in new tab), with the latter trending high up in many countries today.

Others took advantage of the glitch — if indeed it is a glitch — to share posts to celebrity pages with the hope that they'd be seen by a far wider audience than usual. 

While the problem can't be fully fixed, there is fortunately a workaround that should reduce its effect. Here's how to access it:

1. On the Facebook mobile app, click the menu in the top-right corner.

Screenshot from Facebook showing how to change the News Feed

(Image credit: Meta)

Next, select the Feeds option.

Screenshot from Facebook showing how to change the News Feed

(Image credit: Meta)

3. Finally, swipe between the All, Favorites, Friends, Groups and Pages options to reduce (or increase, should you choose) the amount of non-Friend posts you see.

Meta has yet to comment on the issue.

Developing…

