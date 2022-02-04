Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power character posters provoke more questions than answers

Meet the characters of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Well, more like meet their hands, torsos, weapons and accessories. Amazon has released 23 character posters for the highly-anticipated upcoming series, but they don't reveal faces nor character names.

"To fuel fan speculation and discussion, faces are not shown, and neither character names nor corresponding actors will be revealed," Amazon said in a statement.

The character posters provide tantalizing glimpses of clothing, jewelry (including rings!), swords, staffs, scrolls and other accessories. One character appears to be wearing a Dark Lord's gauntlet. Sauron is reportedly not appearing in the first season, but it's possible the armored glove is worn by his first master, Morgoth.

The series features a massive cast including Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.

However, the only confirmed roles are Morfydd Clark as a younger version of elf queen Galadriel and Simon Merrells as the original character Trevyn.

Check out the posters below:

Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 2 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 3 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 4 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 5 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 6 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 7 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 8 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 9 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 10 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 11 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 12 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 13 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 14 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 15 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 16 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 17 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 18 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 19 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 20 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 21 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 22 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 23 of 23 (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon famously paid $250 million just on the rights to adapt some of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work and has spent millions more on production. The company has been dribbling out info and teasers about the show, starting by staking a premiere date on September 2. The title was announced a few weeks ago.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and the novels. It centers on the re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of our most anticipated shows of 2022. If you're looking for something to watch right now, check out the new movies and shows to watch this weekend or the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.