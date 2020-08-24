Lenovo's amazing ThinkPad X1 Carbon is over 50% off in Labor Day sale

We're still a couple of weeks away from the unofficial end of summer, but Labor Day deals are already trickling in. And Lenovo is leading the charge with doorbuster deals that take up to 65% off its best business laptops.

As part of the sale, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is now just $899via coupon "THINKDEAL". (The coupon is automatically applied at checkout). That's $1,249 off the retail price and one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

By comparison, this 58% off deal is $50 cheaper than Amazon's asking price for the same configuration.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $899 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the best business laptop. As part of Lenovo's Labor Day Sale sneak peek, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $899. The config on sale features a 14-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The coupon should be added to your cart automatically, but if not — use code "THINKDEAL" to get this price.View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 (10th Gen Core i5): was $2,629 now $949 Lenovo

For $50 more, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 with 10th Gen Intel i5-10210U quad-core CPU for $949. That's $1,679 off its regular price. View Deal

The 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best laptops you can get.

The X1 Carbon has been praised for its lightweight carbon fiber design, best-in-class keyboard and long battery life. More importantly, despite its svelte ultrabook design, the Thinkpad X1 Carbon doesn't skimp on ports. It's equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and an HDMI port.

At $899, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best business laptops for the money. This laptop only hits this price on major holidays, so we recommend you get it while you can.