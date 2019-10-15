Last-Minute Pixel 4 Leak Reveals Price of Both Models

It’s Pixel 4 launch day, but that doesn’t mean there’s no more information to leak. The price of a new smartphone is always a critical piece of information, usually kept secret until the announcement. However, yesterday we got a good idea of what the Pixel 4 XL cost, and today we’ve learned the possible price of the standard sized Pixel 4, too.

The claimed price comes from Droid Life through an anonymous source working for a cell carrier (via 9to5Google ). According to this source, which Droid Life seems convinced is the real deal, the base (64GB storage) version of the Pixel 4 will cost $799, and the base Pixel 4 XL will cost $899.

These are the same prices as the 64GB Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL when they first went on sale last year, and if they’re true, put Google at an advantage. Why? Because the matching Apple smartphones, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, both cost $200 more with the same amount of storage.

In the Pixel 4 price leak we reported yesterday, the source claimed that the Pixel 4 XL with 64GB of storage cost $999. That would be an extra $100 over last year’s model, but is still $100 cheaper than the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max. If today’s source is correct instead, or at least is correct for some retailers, then the Pixel 4 has a much better shot at attracting shoppers.

Users who aren’t loyal to either Android or iOS but just want a brand new phone would have a hard time justifying paying the extra for an iPhone 11 Pro, especially when the Pixel 4 offers some very unique features like a 90Hz display, air gestures, face unlocking plus a new rear telephoto lens and updated photo processing.

The Made by Google event begins today at 10am EDT/7am PDT/3pm BST, and will be the platform from which Google will reveal the Pixel 4 officially, along with the Pixelbook Go , the Nest Mini smart speaker and other smart home products, and potentially a Pixel Watch and other Google wearables if all the rumors are to be believed.