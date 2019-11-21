Price drop: Roku Premiere is just $29 ahead of Black Friday

Yes, the Black Friday deals are here early and they include pretty great streaming devices. If you've been looking to get a 4K streaming device, we've got a great budget option that's more affordable than ever and offers a ton of apps.

That's the Roku Premiere, which is now $29 for a limited time at Amazon. This matches the historic lows for the Premiere, which is one of the cheaper ways to stream a ton of apps in Ultra HD.

Roku Premiere 4K: was $40 now $29 @ Amazon

Getting high-quality 4K, HDR streaming used to cost a pretty penny, but this early Black Friday deal takes 27% off the price of the Roku Premiere. As a Roku owner myself, I can say that this platform has an app (or "channel") for every single streaming media service you could want.View Deal

As we noted in our Roku Premiere review, this streaming device offers fantastic 4K streaming, with quality much higher than this low price suggests. And as someone who streams everything from the mainstream Netflix and Disney Plus content to the odd pro wrestling show, I can say confidently that Roku has more than just every major streaming service: it's got all of the random esoteric ones too.

The Premiere also impressed us with its speedy performance, loading videos seamlessly on our office Wi-Fi that rarely plays nicely with streaming gadgets.

Oh, and when you've lost the physical remote Roku throws in, you can use Roku's smartphone app as a substitute. And the Roku search functionality in the menu or the app is great, as it combs through hundreds of services.