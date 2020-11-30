Killer Cyber Monday deal: Buy one Echo Dot, get one free

Who doesn't love a BOGO deal? With this one, you can get two new Echo Dots for the price of one — a real steal for the latest edition of Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart speaker.

Right now, Best Buy has an Echo Dot (4th gen) two-pack on sale for $50. That's $50 off regular price for two speakers in the Charcoal color, so you're buying one and getting one for free. Amazon also offers the same discount with a coupon code. This is definitely one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen.

In our Echo Dot 4th gen review, we found that the new smart speaker offers high-quality audio and Amazon's Alexa digital assistant in a compact spherical design.

The fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot abandons the hockey puck shape of the previous Echo and goes for for a new orb-like shape. So unlike previous versions, it's designed to stand out from all other smart speakers. It won't fill large rooms with ground-breaking audio nor does it double as a smart home hub, but as a personal smart speaker for your bedroom or small living room — it's unbeatable.

This Cyber Monday Echo Dot deal is likely to be very popular, so jump on it quickly! Plus, check out other Amazon Cyber Monday deals on 4K TVs, streaming devices, Ring doorbells, robot vacuums and more.

