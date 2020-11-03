Killer Black Friday laptop deal: Surface Laptop 3 now $300 off on Amazon

Black Friday is now less of a day and more of a season, which means now is a good time to secure yourself a solid tech bargain — especially if you’re on the look out for a laptop.

Case in point, Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for $1,299 at Amazon. That’s a healthy saving of $300 off the original price tag of $1,599. And you're also getting a pretty powerful configuration for the price.

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

With $300 off the original price tag, this Surface Laptop 3 deal is a bargain. You’ll get a powerful Core i7 processor matched with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That should be more than enough power to get plenty of work done on the move. View Deal

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 is one of our picks for the best laptops you can buy right now. In our Surface Laptop 3 review, we praised the notebook's clean and attractive design, strong touchscreen display, and fantastic keyboard.

The latest model introduces a bare aluminum finish, with the sandstone model opting for that over an Alcantara keyboard deck. This gives it a smarter overall look and one that’s not likely to wear as much as a soft fabric finish under heavy use.

With an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this Surface Laptop 3 has a pretty powerful spec for an ultraportable machine. Its 256GB of storage space might not seem like a huge amount, but it’s more than enough for every-day computing work. And there’s always cloud storage for people who need more storage space.

This is a killer early Black Friday deal and one you won't want to miss. We'll be rounding up the best Black Friday laptop deals all season long, so check back often for the latest savings.