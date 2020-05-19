Justice League Snyder Cut: Release date, HBO Max rumors and more

The Justice League Snyder Cut is the kind of geek lore that's been passed around for years — you can't go on social media in the comic book space without running into the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag.Bbut could it finally come true?

While many have scoffed at the biggest running conspiracy theory in comic book movie history, new speculation points to an upcoming release, thanks to a new platform and a market that is very hungry for more things to watch. And it almost seems as if we're about to actually see some movement on the alternate cut of Justice League's existence.

Of course, as you read the below, you'll start to wonder how a massively different cut of a film exists. Typically, studios don't shoot scenes they don't need, but you never know if Warner Bros. changed its minds at the last second.

So, here's everything you need to know about the Snyder Cut of Justice League, including how soon you could expect to see it online.

Justice League Snyder Cut explained

The 2017 film Justice League, as originally planned, was only to be directed by Zack Snyder (Batman vs Superman, 300). Then, after a family tragedy struck, Warner Bros. announced Snyder was leaving the film. Joss Whedon (The Avengers, Buffy The Vampire Slayer) stepped in to finish the job, and the resultant movie looked very much like a mashup. You could almost tell which scenes smacked of Whedon and which had Snyder's signature (dark) touch.

Then, the rumors swirled that there was another Justice League. In December 2017, ScreenRant reported news of a test screening of the film that was "much darker." This version of the film soon became known as The Snyder Cut. Online, fans who wanted a truly gritty Justice League demanded that Warner Bros. release the Snyder Cut. Their cries ran out across social media, and included a Change.org petition that ended up gaining 179,261 signatures before it was locked.

And that felt like a lot of speculation and rumor, at least until March 2019, when Snyder confirmed the Snyder Cut's existence, bringing #ReleaseTheSnyderCut back into the conversation:

It's done. It's up to them.Tried cleaning up the audio a bit to make what he's saying more discernible@wbpictures #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/VUuxqWLK8dMarch 26, 2019

In the above video, Snyder is recorded by a fan (at a fundraiser) saying "all I can say is ... sure there's a cut ... it's done. I have a cut. I have a bunch of them. So, it's not like ... that's up to them [Warner Bros.]." This gave fans of the movie all the reason they needed to demand the cut get released. YouTuber Film Junkee shared an extra little note: Snyder wrote the number '214' on the poster for this event, and that the director used this to signal that the Snyder Cut is 214 minutes long. That's 94 minutes longer than the 2-hour Justice League that hit theaters.

There is no official release date yet, but we just saw the Snyder Cut rumors rise again, and we now have some dates to circle on the calendar for when to expect some news.

Most of the recent speculation circles around a May 20 Man of Steel Watch Party taking place on the Vero social network, that Snyder will host. In a tweet, Snyder asked fans to "Submit some questions, I'll answer a few after," likely knowing there's only one thing people want to ask him about. The event takes place at 11 a.m. Eastern (8 a.m. Pacific).

Soon, prominent film journalists — such as Slash Film’s Peter Sciretta — began tweeting ominously, as if the thing we never expected to happen would finally happen. The Wraps' Umberto Gonzalez was more straight forward, quote-tweeting the Snyder watch party announcement, and saying "I'd watch this on Wednesday morning if I was y'all...just sayin'."

I'd watch this on Wednesday morning if I was y'all...just sayin'.😎 https://t.co/LuMPyVdmKPMay 18, 2020

Justice League Snyder Cut on HBO Max

This brings us to the current theory for the Snyder Cut release. The Man of Steel Watch Party takes place 7 days before HBO Max launches on May 27, and while the platform will launch with some original content, there isn't any big title for the DC movie-loving comic book crowd. HBO Max will have Joker (2019), but is that enough? Doom Patrol season 2 is coming, but not until June 25.

The Snyder Cut, however, if it truly is in the hands of Snyder and Warner Bros., could be ready to stream right now (well after some CGI tweaks). And that and would likely drive a lot of eyeballs to HBO Max.