Is the new Hapi Pillow your ticket to happier sleep?

We thought we’d seen every type of sleep pillow there was, but here comes the Hapi Pillow with its misshapen-cloud looks and dual-height profile for enhanced comfort. Health Active Products Inc, which makes the newly launched Hapi Pillow, refers to this patented and unique 3D ergonomic design as ‘the new shape of sleep’, and it’ll probably make you do a double take.

As we explain in our best pillows guide, getting good neck, head and spinal support in bed reduces your chance of developing aches and pains. The Hapi Pillow aims to deliver that crucial support and comfort, but what is it, how does it work, and how much does it cost?

A cooling bed pillow for every sleep style

The Hapi Pillow is available to pre-order now at Kickstarter from $79 (from around £75 for UK customers), with global shipping to begin this December. It’s made with cooling memory foam (yep, that stuff you find in some of the best mattresses and memory foam mattresses) to keep your body better aligned to help prevent back pain and neck strain.

The dual-height profile is also interesting. Because of this, the Hapi Pillow can be more easily adjusted to suit different sleep styles (back, stomach, side or combo) and levels of physical support.

Are you shaking your head over the prospect of a memory foam pillow? We hear you: they have a reputation for sleeping warm. The Hapi Pillow uses (CertiPUR-US) foam aerated with holes to boost breathability. Cooling fabrics lend a hand too, forming ‘a complete air circulation system, reducing heat and humidity, and creating a pleasant micro-climate during sleep’.

"The Hapi Pillow is the first and only pillow with complex curves designed to comfortably fit the human body and can be easily adapted for different sleeping positions and heights," said Todd Nielsen, founder and CEO of Health Active Products Inc. "Regular pillows use a 'one size fits all' approach and don't care about your specific body type or sleeping position."

We haven’t reviewed the Hapi Pillow yet, so we have no idea if it’s able to deliver on its promises. According to its Kickstarter campaign (which has already smashed its fundraising goal), the pillow ships this December. There’s an early bird discount giving you 35% off, so you can pre-order it for $79. Considering some of our fave pillows cost under $60, we’re expecting a lot from this one.

3 highly-rated pillows available to buy now

Can’t wait for the Hapi Pillow? Here are three alternatives available for delivery straight to your door - and don’t forget, with the Labor Day mattress sales and Black Friday mattress deals on the horizon, we should soon start seeing some juicy discounts on a wide range of bedding.

