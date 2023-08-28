iPhone 15 release — Apple event invites could come tomorrow

Don't be surprised if invites for the Apple September event go out this week ahead of the iPhone 15 release date. Apple sent out invitations for the iPhone 14 event last year on August 24, 2 weeks before the September 7 event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park.

If Apple follows a similar pattern this year, Apple could sent out invites for its event August 28, as the Apple September event is predicted to take place September 12 by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. We've also seen predictions for a September 13 date, so invites could slip until Wednesday.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple will typically open pre-orders for the new iPhone the Friday after its launch event and retail sales begin a week after that. And based on what we've been hearing about the iPhone 15 release date, it will likely be Friday, September 22. iPone 15 pre-orders would kick off September 15.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Ultra

(Image credit: 4RMD)

So what can we expect from the new iPhone 15 lineup? The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are both tipped to ditch the Lightning port for USB-C connectivity, sport bigger batteries and adopt the Dynamic Island feature from the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Speaking of hand-me-downs, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are also expected to pack the same A16 Bionic chip as the iPhone 14 Pro, leaving the new 3nm A17 Bionic as a rumored exclusive for the iPhone 15 Pro series.

And there's a lot more iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro differences we expect, including a titanium design for the new Pro iPhones that's lighter and stronger. There's also a rumored Action button for the iPhone 15 Pro that should replace the mute switch while offering all sorts of shortcuts.

Then there's the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could be called the iPhone 15 Ultra. The biggest rumor is that this flagship will be the first iPhone to feature a periscope-style zoom, with a 6x optical zoom. We've heard it could be as high as 10x but we'll have to see.

What else to expect at the Apple event

(Image credit: Future)

In addition to four new iPhones, Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch 9 at its September event, as well as an Apple Watch Ultra 2. There could also be a new iPad mini 7 tablet, although that's not expected to get major upgrades.

We'll be covering all the rumors heading up to and through the Apple event. So stay tuned to our Apple event page for all the latest news and leaks as well as our iPhone 15 hub.