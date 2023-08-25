iPhone 15 Pro could come in two new colors — but say goodbye to another

Your color options for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be quite a bit different from previous years, as 9to5Mac claims Apple's introducing two new colors — while discontinuing another.

One new hue is Titan Gray, also possibly called Titanium Gray according to a comment from leaker URedditor on Twitter/X. Titanium Gray is an appropriate color for the iPhone 15 Pro, as we will apparently see Apple add titanium metal side rails to the Pro iPhones this year.

9to5Mac showed off what this color could look like on an iPhone 15 Pro in a new set of rendered images.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

This color is apparently going to replace the gold option that Apple's been offering on Pro iPhones since their introduction. Space Black and Silver will be sticking around though, the report adds.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

As for this year's rotating hero color, Apple is said to be going with dark blue to replace the iPhone 14 Pro's Deep Purple. There had been rumors the hero color this year would be dark red, but that gets no mention in this report.

From separate leaks for the iPhone 15, we've heard that the colors we can expect for the basic and Plus version of the new iPhone are pink, green, blue, yellow and black, although blush gold and orange versions have been tried too. These could simply have been discarded after testing, but maybe we'll see one of these return for Apple's usual spring tradition of adding an extra color choice to its latest iPhones.

We are presumably going to see the iPhone 15 at an Apple September event, likely taking place on September 12. While we wait for Apple to officially announce this, you can study up on other tips about iPhone 15 colors, or check out the latest details on big rumored features like the Action button, periscope telephoto camera and USB-C port.