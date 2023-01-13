iPhone 14 Pro annoying display problem getting fixed in new update — what to know

The iPhone 14 Pro flickering display issue is a software problem — and will get a fix soon

A display problem affecting the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has been acknowledged by Apple, and a fix is on the way.

An Apple memo seen by MacRumors (opens in new tab) claims that the company is aware of the issue, which saw strange green/yellow lines appear on the new iPhones' display when turning on the phone. And in relieving news, it's apparently not a hardware issue.

"Apple is aware of the issue and a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue," the memo is said to read.

According to one affected iPhone user, Apple support staff had said it was a software issue back when the issue first came to light. While that seemed fairly conclusive at the time, it's good to hear that the official Apple line remains the same in the newly discovered memo.

There are several accounts of iPhone 14 Pro owners with this problem that you can read on Reddit (opens in new tab)or the Apple Support forums (opens in new tab), but it's not clear just how widespread this problem was. We never experienced this on any of the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Maxes that Tom's Guide staffers have tested, both before and after the original report.

The good news is that even with this display issue, the list of iPhone 14 problems is short and mostly non-critical. Hopefully, as we get more software updates, that list will be reduced further and further.

Now, there's only a question of when we'll see this update. If Apple's seriously concerned about these strange flashing lines, then we could see an intermediate update to iOS 16.2 coming soon. On the other hand, Apple may decide to wait for iOS 16.3, currently in public beta, to bring this update to iPhones, which would likely mean a month or two of waiting.

