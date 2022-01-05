If I only had $80 to spend on running shoes, I'd buy this Nike pair

Whether you’re hoping to run your first 5K in 2022, or to speed up over the marathon distance, the right pair of running shoes could be the secret to your success. (Don’t forget, proper training and good nutrition are important too!)

But when it comes to finding the best running shoes for you, the choice can be overwhelming, and expensive. This is where we come in — to save you scrolling, we’ve been browsing the sales to help you get the best shoes for less.

One of the most popular running shoes right now is the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38, but the shoe’s predecessor — the Nike Pegasus 37 — is currently available in the Nike January sale for $76.97. As a fitness editor, I’m lucky enough to have tested most of the newest shoes on the market, but if I only had $80 in my pocket, this is the pair I’d buy right now.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 (women's): was $120 now $76 Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 (women's): was $120 now $76

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 is reduced by $44 in the Nike January sale. It’s a great buy for runners who want a shoe that can handle easy, long runs as well as faster speed sessions. The discount is across a number of sizes. The men's shoe is also on sale, down to $89 from $120.

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 is a brilliant all-rounder. It’ll get you across the finish line of your first 5K, and will cope with all of the easy training miles of your fastest marathon. It’s a reliable workhorse to have in your closet, and for $80, it’s a steal.

Nike completely overhauled the design of its most popular training shoe when it launched the Pegasus 37, adding its React foam — which until then had been saved for bouncier models such as the Infinity React. Nike also reworked the shoe's forefoot air unit, making it twice as big as previous versions for a more responsive feel underfoot. The result? A super-comfortable Pegasus with a little more bounce than on previous versions.

Not much changed between the Pegasus 37 and the Pegasus 38 — In fact, the only real differences can be found in the fit and the upper; the toe box is wider, the laces do up slightly differently and there’s cushioning beneath the tongue for a comfier fit. If you don’t have particularly wide feet, you probably wouldn’t notice much of a change, meaning the Pegasus 37 is still a great option — particularly at this price.

Not for you? We've found the best Nike running shoes, the best women's running shoes, and the best carbon fiber running shoes to help you reach your 2022 goals.