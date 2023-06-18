Jennifer Aniston swears by Pvolve, citing it as her favorite workout method — no mean feat considering how many best workout apps now exist. Naturally, I wanted to see what all the fuss was about (I mean, she’s in incredible shape, right?).

Having faced burnout from shooting schedules, injury and rigorous workout routines over the years, rumor has it Jen was seeking a better solution for her workouts — enter Pvolve. The story goes Aniston felt spurred on by a friend’s results and ordered an exercise kit for her own fitness journey.

Fast forward, she’s joined the company and has become their biggest advocate, which we guess answers the question — does Pvolve work? Keen to train like the star, I unrolled my yoga mat and tested Pvolve’s 26-minute lower body and core sculpt class. Here are my results.

What is Pvolve?

The Pvolve method combines aesthetic results with longevity. Fitness trends like CrossFit and Hyrox workouts are fast growing in popularity, but classes are high-impact and intense, which doesn’t suit everyone. And some exercises could exacerbate injuries.

The Pvolve workout app and studios offer low-impact, full-body, science-led workouts. The team opened its doors in NYC in 2017 and self-brands as a functional fitness method, meaning workouts could sculpt and strengthen muscles while improving stability, mobility and balance and activating the smaller, lesser-used muscle groups you might not know you had. The idea is to build a strong, robust and efficient engine, resistant to injury. Sounds wonderful.

If you’re not based in NYC, Chicago, LA or San Diego to hit up a studio in person, fear not because the digital platform houses over 1,000 classes for you to choose from.

I worked out using Jennifer Aniston's favorite fitness app Pvolve — here are my results

I hit play on the 26-minute lower body and core sculpt class: no equipment. Strength and Sculpt is their signature class that ‘blends low-impact sculpting exercises with resistance-based training’ using just your body weight. But don’t let that fool you because bodyweight exercise, also known as calisthenics, is one of the most effective forms of training for building strength.

My instructor tells me the class strengthens the glutes and thighs and builds mobility and stability in the hips and core. Warning: there are planks. Here’s my verdict.

It was pretty tough

Around five minutes in, I could feel the heat fire up in my muscle groups. Already?

The class started with simple glute, core and hip activation exercises designed to activate particular muscles, and trainer Zach Morris (refrain from comment, 90s kids) spoke clearly and knowledgeably about how to move and where to feel it.

The class quickly had the feel of mat Pilates. Each exercise was slow, controlled and graceful, using muscle-torching pulsing motions and full range of motion to edge muscles toward fatigue. You’re encouraged to find openness in your hips and to squeeze as many muscle groups as possible.

Morris encourages connection with your breath and finding length through your spine, always moving with purpose and focus. Regular Pilates workouts strengthen muscles and improve posture and functional movement patterns, and more often than not, you’ll walk away noticing muscles you didn’t know you had.

I got bored

Guilty, I got bored.

I regularly go to CrossFit or fast-paced styles of yoga, so this was an alarming change of pace for me, far from throwing heavy weights around a gym to the backdrop of loud music.

The workout ramps up the cardio toward the end, and I left feeling sweaty and tired afterward, but I’d also mentally switched off; it’s my personal preference though, and I need to test more workouts to find something that works for me. With a library of diverse classes to try, I plan to continue working through (and reporting on) them.

My glutes and core are still on fire

You can become a pillar of strength, stability and muscular endurance from low-impact bodyweight workouts. My glutes and core are still raging from just 26 minutes of exercise.

There were no weights or high-intensity exercises, just a masterclass in activating the correct muscles properly and moving with intention. The climb up the steps to my apartment over the next few days should be more than interesting.

So yes, the workout torched my muscles and got me sweating, but did I notice anything miraculous? No.

It’s worth remembering that while Jen is in great shape, she has worked hard to get there, adopting consistent training methods, a balanced diet and more. Regular exercise increases your chances of burning fat, but ultimately, if you want to develop abs and improve muscle definition, you’ll need to consider body fat percentage.

Several factors come into play, so if fat loss is your goal, we cover how to calculate your body fat percentage and why it matters here. But it's not all about aesthetics. Moving your body and feeling good are also great goals to strive toward.