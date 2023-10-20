How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream RWC 2023 semi-finals online

Argentina and England are in no doubt as to the standard they’ll each need to rise to in order to survive this week’s Rugby World Cup semi-finals, against New Zealand and South Africa respectively, after the All Blacks stunned the tournament favorites Ireland, and the Springboks crushed the hopes of hosts France.

2023 Rugby World Cup live stream, date, time, channels The Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-finals are on Friday (Oct. 20) and Saturday (Oct. 21).

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — 9Now (FREE STREAM) / Stan Sport

• U.S. — Peacock

Let’s not be too hasty with predictions, though. After all, many seasoned pundits had expected a northern hemisphere lockout ahead of the quarter-finals, and not even the most fanatical England supporter could have imagined that Steve Borthwick’s men would be the last team to retain an unblemished record in France.

This wonderful, unforgettable tournament has now seen France beat New Zealand, who beat Ireland, who beat South Africa, who beat France – with the southern hemisphere sides prevailing when it mattered most.

On paper, Argentina and England look like weaker opponents than the teams that New Zealand and the reigning champions just downed, but they’ve earned their places in the final four, and will turn out at Stade de France up for the fight and free of the burden of the favorites tag.

Four teams are 80 minutes away from a shot at glory, and you can follow it all by watching Rugby World Cup live streams. We'll show you how to do that below, wherever you are in the world.

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K. or Australia, then you can enjoy 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams for FREE.

Every remaining game will be shown on ITV and ITVX in the U.K., and the 9Now streaming service in Australia. All matches are also free in Ireland on either Virgin Media or RTÉ. Last of all, free-to-air SABC in South Africa is showing all the Springboks' games.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for some of the Rugby World Cup? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Rugby World Cup live streams by country

Watch Rugby World Cup live streams 2023 in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams of every game on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

The final will also be shown live on CNBC, while NBC will air a replay of the game.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch Rugby World Cup live streams 2023 for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams of every single match are available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams 2023 for FREE in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch every remaining game from the 2023 Rugby World Cup for FREE on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Stan Sport, meanwhile, is live streaming every match of the Rugby World Cup, ad-free. A subscription costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan sub (from $10 per month after a 30-day FREE trial).

Watch Rugby World Cup live streams 2023 in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $499.99/year.

It's also worth noting that Sky Sports Now did have a Rugby World Cup pass available for $88.99 which would cover everything on Sky Sports and ESPN from now until November 3. However, at the time of writing it appears to have been taken off sale.

How to watch Rugby World Cup live streams 2023 in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch every game of the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass that costs S$85.90.

2023 Rugby World Cup fixtures

(All times ET)

Semi-finals

Fri. 20 Oct. – Argentina vs New Zealand (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

(3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris) Sat, 21 Oct. – England vs South Africa (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

Third-place playoff

Fri. 27 Oct. – Third-place playoff (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

Final

Sat. 28 Oct. – 2023 Rugby World Cup Final (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)