How to watch France vs England: Live stream Six Nations 2020 online

Getting a France vs. England live stream is essential to starting the exhilarating experience of Six Nations 2020 correctly, and see how George Furbank (seen above) does in his starting appearance for England.

The event, which spans more than six weeks, gives the opportunity for six teams — Scotland, Ireland, Italy, Wales, France, England — to determine which team could be the best in Europe.

But in order to get there, the six teams need to play five rounds of matches to stake a claim to the championship. And needless to say, it won't be easy for any of them to take the day.

Games are kicking off today (Feb. 1). But one of the biggest matches of the weekend takes place the next day when France and England take each other on.

That said, actually watching the game will be somewhat difficult, if you're someone who wants the most convenient ways to watch. So, we've compiled the following guide to help you find the France vs. England match and watch it wherever you are.

France vs England start time, channel The Six Nations 2020 game between France and England will air at 10:00 a.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 2. The game airs live on NBC's Sports Gold streaming service in the U.S. BBC One carries the match in the UK.

How do I live stream France vs. England from anywhere on earth?

If you’re traveling, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch France vs. England in the US?

Like other Six Nations 2020 games, in the U.S., the only watch to watch live will be on NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, a streaming service you can access in the browser or on connected devices for $80 per year. After you sign up for the service, you can download the free app and watch it on the device of your voice.

If $80 sounds like a lot to pay, the France vs. England Six Nations match will air on the NBC Sports Channel, but on tape-delay. The cable channel will start to broadcast France vs. England at 2 p.m. EST, four hours after the match kicks off.

How do I live stream France vs. England from the UK?

If you're watching from the UK, you'll be able to watch France vs. England on BBC1. (The BBC and ITV are splitting Six Nations matches this year.) You can, of course, easily broadcast the game over that channel, but you can also watch the matchup from the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

Better yet, if you use a VPN, you can simply set your location to the UK and watch the match from your device without any trouble.

How do I live stream France vs England from Australia?

For those in Australia who want to catch the action, you'll need to turn to the streaming service beIN Sport, which carries a variety of sporting events, including rugby.

The service offers a free two-week trial, which is nice, but you'll eventually need to pay, since the series stretch well into March. If you sign up for beIN Sport, be ready to spend $20 per month.

Live stream the France-England match without a cable or satellite subscription

In the U.S., you'll need to use NBC Sports Gold to watch the game between France and England. The service costs $80 per year, and gives you access to every Six Nations 2020 game. The rugby pass includes access to Premiership Rugby League matches and the Heineken Cup as well, and it turns through August.

If you're in Canada, DAZN, another streaming service that offers access to boxing and other fight games, but also rugby matchups, will be the way to go. DAZN costs $100 per year.