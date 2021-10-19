How to watch Dune online on HBO Max — release time and more

It's almost time to watch Dune online (or, if you side with the director, in theaters). Yes, folks, the Denis Villeneuve-helmed adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic is finally going to be available for the public to watch. And since I've already seen an advanced screening, I can say you should be pretty excited.

Fans new and old alike (even those who found the book a bit dense) will enjoy the tale of House Atreides, with son Paul (Timothée Chalamet), patriarch Leto (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) the family that gains power over the spice-mining planet Arrakis.

Dune movie release time and date Dune will hit HBO Max at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, Oct. 21.

While the Atreides family has enemies lurking in every corner, it also has allies, such as Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) the tough soldier who trains young Paul in combat and Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin). And when you're not looking at those attractive people, Javier Bardem and Zendaya both have mysterious roles to play.

Dune, I'll argue, is probably going to look and sound great in a nice home theater decked out with one of the best 4K TVs and an excellent sound system. Though some scenes felt a little cropped, and might benefit more from an IMAX viewing, which the director says is the format the film was made for.

Here's everything you need to watch Dune.

How to watch Dune online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Dune "officially" opens in theaters on Friday, October 22. That said, many theaters have showtimes for Thursday, October 21 (as is normal for many larger new releases. So, it's only right that Dune is streaming on HBO Max a bit early.

Dune arrives on HBO Max on Thursday, October 21 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Dune (and none of the other day-and-date Warner Bros. movies) is not available on the ad-supported version of HBO Max.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month.

How to watch Dune in Canada

Dune will open in Canadian theaters on Friday, October 22.

Bad news, though, for Canadians hoping to stream Dune. HBO Max is exclusive to the U.S. and the movie is not going to debut on Crave (some films like this do) streaming on any other services.

If you're an American traveling abroad, you'll need to look into the best VPN services, such as Express VPN, to access all your paid services.

How to watch Dune in the UK

Dune hits UK cinemas on October 21st, 2021.

Sorry to say, though, that the folks in the UK have the same situation as those in Canada. You can't stream Dune on any UK streaming services, as HBO Max isn't available across the pond.

Dune reviews

We've seen a whole range of reactions to Dune, in my op-ed about how to see Dune, I praised the film's execution, visuals and overall quality. That said, I'll also admit it can feel a bit long.

At the Washington Post, Michael O'Sullivan praised Dune as the movie that fans have been waiting for. He also called it "somehow almost purely pleasurable, and rarely tedious, despite its gargantuan running time and minor imperfections."

The New Republic's David Klion writes "Villeneuve has made a heartfelt cinematic epic that is true to its source material both in its rich details and in its emphasis on the dangers of absolute power; that will hopefully inspire new readers to delve into that source material; and that is worth donning a mask for a few hours to watch on a huge screen."

Roxana Hadadi at Polygon had issues with the movie being all set-up for the next chapter (yes, there's another half to this story). This review also notes notes that Paul's internal journey suffers from "muffled line deliveries and the script’s dampening of the religious elements that made this moment so important in the book," and that "the Fremen characters in Dune: Part One lack the interiority they need to come across as something other than stock types." Which, yes, that's right.

IndieWire's David Ehrlich damns the film by writing "Dune only resembles a dream in that it cuts out on a note so flat and unresolved that you can’t believe anyone would have chosen it on purpose."