How to Live Stream Wales vs New Zealand: Watch the Rugby World Cup Bronze match

Before we get England and South Africa in the finals, the Rugby World Cup bronze medal match. Both teams are making a decent amount of changes before Friday's game, as they've got pride on the line. And you can get a Wales vs New Zealand live stream from just about anywhere you go.

The history between the two teams is extremely lopsided. Wales has lost every encounter since 1953, and the betting lines suggest that history will continue.

Wales lost narrowly to South Africa, in a 16 to 19 defeat, while the tournament favorites England thumped New Zealand 19 to 7.

Streaming options vary greatly, based on where you are, and cost a lot in the U.S.. Here's our guide to watching the 2019 Rugby World Cup online from absolutely anywhere, and getting a Wales vs New Zealand live stream on Friday.

How to live stream Wales vs New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup 2019 from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Anyone, anywhere, can watch this penultimate match of the Rugby World Cup, on the service they're already using at home, even if they're not at home (or in a country that isn't showing the RWC). A virtual private network (aka VPN) is the tool you'll use to dodge any geo-restrictions that may try and block your way.

Once you've got a VPN, and we've got our picks on the best ones, you can make it seem as if your computer is back home, or anywhere else. This way you can use the legal service that you're used to, and stop cycling through illegal streams from Periscope, Reddit and wherever else you're pulling them from.

WHEN IS Wales vs New Zealand in the RUGBY WORLD CUP? Game time for Wales vs New Zealand is Friday, Nov. 1, at 5:00 a.m. Eastern | 2:00 a.m. Pacific | 8:00 a.m. GMT.

How to live stream Wales vs New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.S.

Wales and New Zealand's clash in the bronze bout of Rugby World Cup, thankfully, streams on NBC Sports, so you can watch without any extra purchases beyond your cable package. Instead, you have to pay more for the NBC Sports Gold streaming service. NBC Sports Gold pricing starts at $34.99 for live (and on-demand) streams for single matches.

True rugby obsessives probably already have the $229 All-Access Premium Rugby Pass. That extra $30 gets you season-long access to the 2019-20 Rugby Pass (with a metric ton of other matches, including the Six Nations Championship, EPCR, Premiership Rugby League).

How to live stream Wales vs New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.K.

Like every Rugby World Cup game, Wales vs New Zealand is free for those in the U.K. It's on the main ITV channel today. Yeah, if you can believe it, folks in the U.K. won't pay a dime to live stream the Rugby World Cup. That's because it's an ITV exclusive over there, and that service has no price attached.

How to live stream Wales vs New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Canada

Wales vs New Zealand (just like the finals) is on Canada's TSN, the exclusive streaming service of the Rugby World Cup 2019 for that region. This means Canadians need to access their TV, a web browser or the TSN app on iOS or Google Play.

How to live stream Wales vs New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the Australia

The Bronze game airs on Bold and 10 Play.

Of course Aussies will also get the game aired on Fox Sports as part of a subscription package. That means you'll need a valid Foxtel TV subscription. But there are other options.

Alternatively, you can watch the Rugby World Cup from Kayo Sports, which also offers cricket, football and the NBA. It costs $25 per month for two simultaneous streams, and its Kayo Sports Premium Package is $35 per month for 3 streams.

How to live stream Wales vs New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in New Zealand

Wales vs New Zealand will stream with a 1-hour delay on TVNZ.

Spark Sport, however, is live streaming all of the matches as it owns the rights to the tournament. So if you want to watch via a digital device using this service, you'll need to buy their Rugby World Cup Pass — and that you'll need a 15MBps connection to view high-def content.