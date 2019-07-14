Sony’s Bose Killers Just Dropped to $298 for Prime Day

The Sony WH-1000XM3 has long been our favorite set of headphones thanks to its best-in-class noise cancelling and excellent audio quality, and you can currently get them at a discount just ahead of the official start of Amazon Prime Day.

Sony WH1000XM3: was $349.99 now $298 These best-in-class noise-cancelling headphones are available for a solid discount for Amazon Prime DayView Deal

The WH-1000XM3 is $52 off on Amazon right now, bringing the price of these high-end cans down to $298. That's not the lowest price we've seen for Sony's popular headphones -- they recently dropped to $260 back in April -- but it still takes a good chunk off of their hefty price tag.

In our Sony WH-1000XM3 review, we praised Sony's popular headphones for their stellar noise cancellation, great battery life and lightweight, comfy design. That's why they've been our favorite wireless headphones since they arrived in our labs.