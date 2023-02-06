Google will no longer update Chrome on older Windows — what you need to know

If you’re still on Windows 7 or Windows 8, you just got another reason to upgrade to Windows 11. As of February 7, 2023, Chrome on these operating systems will receive no further updates. This comes on top of Microsoft’s own cessation of updates for Windows 7 and 8 in January.

Chrome 110 (opens in new tab) is Google’s first browser that requires at least Windows 10 (although Microsoft is no longer selling it ), if you have a compatible machine make sure to update as soon as possible. Relying on an older version of Chrome will leave vulnerabilities for those with bad intentions to exploit.

What to do next

If your machine doesn’t support an upgrade to Windows 10 or 11, then unfortunately your options are limited. The cheapest option would be to swap to another browser, perhaps one with a privacy focus such as DuckDuckGo , and for the outdated operating system — try some of the best anti-virus software .

Of course, upgrading to a newer machine compatible with the latest versions of Windows and Chrome would be the best option. Be wary however when shopping as Windows 10 is not far away from the same fate. Microsoft has confirmed it will stop updating Windows 10 in October 2025. If you don’t mind switching to a Mac, Apple’s Safari browser was found in a report last year to have far fewer vulnerabilities than Chrome.

Some people working in businesses where the use of certain systems is limited, may find themselves stuck on older versions of Windows until IT pushes out a widespread upgrade. In these cases, it may be best to avoid using Chrome, though your company's IT and security policy may dictate what browsers you can and can't use.

Windows 11 — our thoughts

Of course, it’s convenient to use the latest version of any operating system as you will be among the first to receive access to updates, fixes, and support. But aside from that is it worth investing in Windows 11?