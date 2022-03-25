Google Pixel Watch just got tipped for an October release

We've been waiting for the Google Pixel Watch to arrive for over a year, and it's now looking like we've got another six months or more to go.

Leaker Jon Prosser recently tweeted that Google will be teasing the Pixel Watch at the Google I/O event in May, but that the new smartwatch won't actually launch until October. It's not clear why there's going to be a gap, but our first assumption is supply chain issues, which have been causing problems for multiple tech companies globally, are to blame.

Google I/O '22 👇From what I understand, Google will officially be announcing the Pixel 6a + "teasing" the Pixel Watch.Pixel 6a launch (in most markets) pushed to July 28th.Pixel Watch will be formally announced and launched with Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in October. pic.twitter.com/IwwRX2pZtRMarch 24, 2022 See more

Prosser claims the Pixel Watch will be teased alongside the reveal of the Google Pixel 6a, although that apparently won't actually go on sale until July "in most markets." This seemingly delayed reveal/launch is something we've heard rumored before.

The Google Pixel 5a is only sold in the U.S. and Japan, but rumors are suggesting the Pixel 6a will get a much wider release. That's good news for cheap phone buyers, even if Prosser's claim could be read as the phone getting a staggered release, meaning it'll be an even longer wait for some of us.

So instead it seems we will see the Pixel Watch arrive with the rumored Google Pixel 7 this October. It makes sense as this is Google's main product launch window, and since it's never sold a smartwatch before, it'll likely want to draw a lot of attention to it rather than have it serve as a side attraction to Android 13 at Google I/O.

We've heard rumors that the Pixel Watch has been on its way for a long time. We thought it may end up launching last October alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but we're still waiting for any official news of the watch's existence.

It's pretty much a given that the Pixel Watch will run on Google's Wear OS, similar to what we saw on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. We praised that interface in our review. So hopefully Google has a good chance of getting the Pixel Watch onto our list of the best smartwatches, although it'll have to beat the current Apple Watch 7 if it wants the top spot.