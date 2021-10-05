Google Pixel 6 Pro camera samples on full display in huge leak

The Google Pixel 6 Pro hasn't been properly unveiled yet, but a large batch of camera samples have already found their way online. These images and videos give us our first look at the device's upgraded shooter in action.

The Pixel 6 range is set to sport a main sensor and ultra-wide camera, with the Pro model adding a 4x optical zoom telephoto lens. Now a new YouTube video seemingly showcases these features in action — and the early signs are promising.

M. Brandon Lee of who runs a YouTube channel know as This is Tech Today has managed to get his hands on both images and video footage allegedly taken with a pre-release Google Pixel 6 Pro. The video showcasing these camera samples also features several new images of the device itself.

Now, the images aren’t of the highest quality. Lee is keen to stress that they weren’t taken by a professional photographer for good reason. Unfortunately, the images are shot in portrait mode and are of most fairly dull locations and objects. Nevertheless, they do give us our first taste of what shooting on the Google Pixel 6 Pro could be like.

(Image credit: This is Tech Today)

(Image credit: This is Tech Today)

Included Google Photos data reveals that the images have been taken at 12.5MP resolution, which would mean the Google Pixel 6 Pro is using pixel-binning from images captured via a 50MP sensor — this would line up with another leak that suggested the main camera on both Pixel 6 models would feature a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor.

While the Google Pixel 6 hasn't had its grand unveiling yet, we still know an awful lot about the device already including its focus on widgets and its less-bulky design. However, it’s the confirmation that the Pixel 6 will be Google’s first device with a chipset built in-house that has really grabbed our attention.

The Google Pixel 6’s killer feature is set to be the new Tensor chip. A leaked spec sheet suggests that performance-wise it will match up to the unreleased Snapdragon 870. Plus, the Tensor chipset will have a big focus on AI and machine learning. For example, the chip's processing unit will be capable of making blurry images sharper and also offer near-instantaneous speech-to-text recognition.

When we'll be able to get our hands on the Google Pixel 6 range ourselves is currently unknown, but it's rumored the devices will launch on October 19, ready for release at the end of the month.